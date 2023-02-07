Financial Management Think Tank Brings Power of Collective Intelligence and Expertise to South Florida Region
ProCFO Partners Launches Regional Office in Miami, Florida and Announces Juan Ramirez as Managing Director
As a financial management and growth expert CFO, I look forward to sharing the powerful collective intelligence and expertise of the ProCFO partnership with our vibrant South Florida community.”MIAMI, FL, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProCFO Partners announces this week that it will launch its South Florida regional office on February 23 in Miami, Florida with a celebratory kick-off event in Ft. Lauderdale.
— Juan Ramirez, Managing Director ProCFO Partners, South Florida
ProCFO Partners, founded in 2020 by Haleh Fardi and Nelson Tepfer, has quickly become an undisputed leader in the new and rapidly growing fractional CFO market. Now boasting over 45 CFOs and over 150 clients across the US, ProCFO is leveraging its unique strengths in senior financial leadership to launch 6 regional offices across key economic development markets in 2023. ProCFO Partners is poised to best serve businesses and communities as the only financial management and growth think tank with a focused, localized approach to addressing business and economic development opportunities.
Haleh Fardi, Cofounder and CVO of ProCFO Partners explains, “Over the past 3 years, as we have grown and accrued successes, we take pride in the fact that our fractional CFOs enter an SME, make a pivotal contribution to the financial health and growth of the organization, which in turn, benefits the local community with greater economic opportunities including increased investment, better supply channels, more jobs, etc. By expanding ProCFO Partners with localized footprints across strategic key markets in the US, we are making a conscious investment in economic development in these markets where we not only serve our SME clients but also live and participate as active community members. We see this as an easy win-win for all our stakeholders.”
Juan Ramirez, Managing Director of ProCFO Partners, South Florida shares, “As an active member of the South Florida business community for the past 20 years, I am thrilled to open our first regional ProCFO Partners office to capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities for our region. To me, this is a deeply fulfilling passion project that allows me to make a positive impact on the community that I love dearly. Over the next 5 years, we see exponential growth opportunities for South Florida as a US hub of international trade, tourism, real estate and business development, and more. As a financial management and growth expert CFO, I look forward to sharing the powerful collective intelligence and expertise of the ProCFO partnership with our vibrant South Florida community.”
Mr. Ramirez shares more South Florida business and economic insights in a discussion with host Chris Bintliff on this week’s Create the Next(TM) podcast.
About ProCFO Partners
ProCFO is the only financial management think tank with a powerful collective intelligence and expertise of over 45 highly accomplished CFOs. ProCFO offers distinctive fractional CFO services that harness the proven leadership of the team across every industry and strategic business scenario. Since 2020, ProCFO has helped over 150 SMEs surpass their top financial management and growth priorities. Learn more at https://www.procfopartners.com. Follow ProCFO Partners on LinkedIn using #ProCFO to gain the latest expert insights and key trends shaping corporate finance. Subscribe to the Create the Next(TM) podcast to explore strategies and ideas for financial management and growth to help today’s businesses put their financial picture in context.
Jennifer Zoga, Media Relations
ProCFO Partners
jennifer.zoga@procfopartners.com
South Florida In Business: Position, Perspective & ProCFO Partners with Juan Ramirez