Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Rise in the Adoption of Immunoglobulin Treatment for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market size is estimated to reach $17.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Intravenous Immunoglobulins are antibodies that are part of the blood's plasma and are produced naturally by the body's immune system. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a therapy treatment for patients with various immunodeficiency diseases and bleeding disorders. These are glycoproteins made by the immune system of healthy people for fighting infections. It works in different ways to decrease inflammation in the body. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challenges, key players, and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of glycoproteins for the treatment of various immunodeficiency diseases.

2. The rise in the applications of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia is driving the Immunoglobulin G (IgG) segment. However, the high cost of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type: The Immunoglobulin G (IgG) segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its ability to control infection of body tissues and to protect the body from infection by binding many kinds of pathogens, such as viruses and fungi. The rise in the applications of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia is driving the growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market. The Immunoglobulin A (IgA) segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.3% over the period 2021-2026.

2. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segment Analysis-By Application: The Hypogammaglobulinemia segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing prevalence of hypogammaglobulinemia across the world and the rise in the research and development activities by the key players to develop advanced therapies for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia.

3. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the factors such as an increase in the demand for immunoglobulin G (IgG) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and a rise in the research and development activities by the key players to develop advanced therapies for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin industry are -

1. Baxter International Inc,

2. Takeda Pharmaceuticals,

3. Bayer Healthcare,

4. AscellaHealth,

5. Kedrion Biopharma,

