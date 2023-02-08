Automated Border Control Market to Surpass $4.5 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing use of modified E-gates systems to make cross-border travels safe and easy is boosting the growth of automated border control market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automated Border Control Market is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 14% from 2022 to 2027. Automated border control is a system which authenticates the identity of the passenger with the help of an electronic machine readable travel document (e-MRTD) using document authentication system, querying border control records and automatically determining eligibility for border crossing according to pre-defined rules and which is composed of a self service kiosks and an e-gate. They mainly uses biometric verification system with face recognition, fingerprint recognition and iris recognition system. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automated Border Control Market highlights the following areas –

1. The airport segment held the largest share in the automated border control market segmented by application, in 2021.This is owing to increased traffic of passengers, illegal activities via air travel and increasing demand for ease of travel procedure and checking.

2. The biometrics segment held the largest share in automated border control marketby application, in 2021. This is attributed toaccurate, time efficient method of verification and validation of all the individuals and items.

3. North America market held the largest market share of 32%, in 2021. This is due to stringent security laws by the United States government and rise in illegal migration and imports across the borders of various countries.

4. The growth of contactless automation technology due to COVID-19 pandemic, need for precision security check and rise in research of biometrics, RFID and other technologiesare the contributing factors in the growth of automated border control market.

Segmental Analysis:

By System:

The automated border control market by system has been segmented intoautomated border control e-gates, automated border control kiosk.Theautomated border control e-gatessegmentheld the largest share of 55%, in 2021. This is owing to the large crowd handing capacity of the system with time-efficient and secured method. These E-gates are compact, flexible and easy to deploy and hence adopted on a large scale.

By Technology:

The automated border control market by technology has been segmented into radio frequency identification (RFID), biometrics, QR codes, motion sensors, drones, surveillance cameras, radar systems,and others. The biometrics segment held the largest share of 45% in 2021. This is due to increasing use of multimodal biometric systems which comprises of face recognition, fingerprints and iris scanning in a single combined system.

By Geography:

The automated border control market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest automated border control market share with 32% of total market size. Automated border control market growth is attributed to the contributing factors such as rise in stringent laws for cross border travelling increase in illegal travelling and other activities, and increase in traffic at airports.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automated Border Control Industry are -

1. Accenture PLC

2. Indra Sistemas S.A.

3. Vision-Box

4. Secunet Security Networks

5. Cross Match Technologies

