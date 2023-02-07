Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,654 in the last 365 days.

Cognitive System Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2028: IMARC Group

Cognitive Systems Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Systems Market Outlook 2023-2028:

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognitive Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global cognitive systems market size reached US$ 35.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 201.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.94% during 2023-2028.

Cognitive systems refer to self-learning technologies combining natural language processing and machine learning (ML) to ease the interaction between humans and machines. They process a considerable amount of data to respond to queries and make intelligent recommendations according to the requirements of an individual. Cognitive systems mimic the way a human brain works by analyzing, learning, and assessing human thought processes and improving decision-making. They analyze developing patterns, identify business possibilities, manage crucial process-related issues in real-time, etc. Cognitive systems improve consumer relationships by giving useful, relevant, and contextual information.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-systems-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
• Infosys Limited
• HP Inc
• Microsoft Corporation
• SAP SE

Cognitive Systems Market Demand and Growth:

The increasing digitalization and the expanding banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across countries are primarily augmenting the cognitive systems market. Furthermore, the inflating requirement for predictive analytics to improve the cost-effectiveness of the production process is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for cognitive systems to manage large unstructured data in numerous sectors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in cognitive systems is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising usage of these systems to enhance health information sharing, allow physicians to make better diagnosis and treatment decisions, identify the most critical attributes of a medical case, create personalized treatment plans, uncover new insights into diseases, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, they are gaining extensive traction among researchers to improve clinical trials and unlock new opportunities in the healthcare sector, which is expected to fuel the cognitive systems market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Software
• Services
• Hardware

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Banking Sector
• Retail Sector
• Healthcare Sector
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-systems-market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/wireless-connectivity-market-analysis-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-business-opportunity-forecast-by-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/home-healthcare-market-trends-demand-and-business-opportunities-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/iot-device-management-trends-scope-demand-opportunity-and-forecast-by-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-market-development-trends-demand-and-forecast-by-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/cold-pressed-oil-market-trends-scope-demand-opportunity-and-forecast-by-2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Cognitive System Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast till 2028: IMARC Group

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.