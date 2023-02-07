MicroRNA Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials , rapid adoption in the making of diagnostic tools for various cancer types are the major driving force for MicroRNA Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the MicroRNA Market size was estimated at $32.38 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. MicroRNA, also known as miRNA, contains 22 nucleotides and it is a type of non-coding ribonucleic acid (RNA) found in animals, plants and some viruses that regulates gene expression as well as RNA silencing. The role of microRNAs in regulating gene expression and their rapid adoption in the production of prognostic and diagnostic tools for various cancer types is driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challenges, key players, and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the MicroRNA Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America region held 39.6% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the higher number of clinical trials to develop novel diagnostic tools and therapeutics.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the MicroRNA Market.

Segmental Analysis:

MicroRNA Market Segment Analysis- By Application: The cancer segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 as it is one of the most common diseases in which mRNA-miRNA interactions play a role. Several microRNA target sites are grouped together in cancer-related genomic regions. Furthermore, tumor suppressor miRNAs are often suppressed in the translation of mRNAs that encode for oncogenes, resulting in tumorigenesis and cancer growth inhibition thereby driving the growth of the segment.

MicroRNA Market Segment Analysis - By End User: In 2020, the academic and government research institutes segment dominated the microRNA sector. The Dominance of the segment can largely be attributed to supportive government policies aimed at promoting genomics research by academic and research institutes. For instance, to advance the production of its circulating miRNA in Advanced Rectal Cancer (miCRA) project, the UNICANCER Group has partnered with Bordeaux University Hospital. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies segment accounts for the fastest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

MicroRNA Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The higher number of clinical trials to develop novel diagnostic tools and therapeutics along with supportive government policies are the major factor propelling the growth of the MicroRNA Market in this region. Moreover, the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies that invest heavily in research along with the easy availability of technologically advanced instruments is predicted to drive market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the microRNA industry are -

1. Merck KGaA

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Horizon Discovery Ltd.

4. Synlogic

5. QIAGEN

