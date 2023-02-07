Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

New Innovative Drug Launches Drives Market Growth:

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $211.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The medication that is used for treating malignant or cancerous disease is referred to as an anticancer drug, often known as an antineoplastic drug. Alkylating agents, antimetabolites, natural products, and hormones are a few of the main groups of anticancer medications. There are many types of cancer such as Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and others. To treat the different types of cancer, different drugs are used alone or in combination. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challenges, key players, and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing research and developments for the production of new cancer treatments which drive the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size.

2. The Anti-Cancer Drugs Market is predicted to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

3. However, the expiring patents of many drugs may limit the Anti-Cancer Drugs Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats would be provided in the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Segment Analysis- by Drug Class: The Chemotherapy segment held a dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the action of chemotherapy treatment which targets cells at different phases of the cell cycle. Alkylating agents, nitrosoureas, antimetabolites, anti-tumor antibiotics, topoisomerase inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, corticosteroids, and other chemotherapy drugs are used to treat cancer. However, Targeted Therapy is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Segment Analysis - by Indication: The Breast cancer segment held a dominant market share in 2021, owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer in the world. As per WHO, in 2020 about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally. Such a high prevalence of breast cancer surge demand for treatment and drive the growth of the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market share. However, Lung cancer is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing prevalence of cancer in this region. In 2022, there would be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Furthermore, Asia-pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-Cancer Drugs industry are -

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

2. Roche Holding AG

3. Celgene Corp

4. Novartis AG

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

