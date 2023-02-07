India Air Cooler Market Expected to Rise at 7.4% CAGR during 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India air cooler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "India Air Cooler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The India air cooler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Air coolers, also referred to as swamp coolers, operate through the method of evaporation of water to cool the surrounding environment. In India, a significant percentage of the population uses fans and these devices during the summer. Depending upon the cooling requirement and availability of space, air coolers, such as desert, personal, wall-mounted, etc., are available in the retail market. Air cooling systems are widely utilized since they are cost-effective and consume less power to function. These devices are suitable for regions with dry climates and can be used in all commercial and residential spaces with fresh air flow and ample ventilation.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Air Cooler Market Trends and Drivers:
The hot climate in various parts of the country, the increasing penetration of electricity, several technological advancements, the inflating income levels, the improving distribution network, etc., are among the primary factors driving the India air cooler market. Besides this, the environment-friendly nature of these devices and the rising consumer concerns over energy consumption by air conditioners are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, air coolers do not use harmful cooling agents, including CFC, HCFC, and other hydrofluorocarbons that are usually utilized in air conditioning units, which is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the elevating product requirement for regions with dry temperatures and across residential and commercial spaces with the fresh flow and ample ventilation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced variants with innovative features, such as multistage air purification, high-efficiency cooling pads, anti-bacterial tank, and touch digital control panels, is expected to bolster the India air cooler market in the coming years.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Market Breakup by End Use:
Residential Air Coolers
Room Air Coolers
Desert Air Coolers
Tower Air Coolers
Industrial and Commercial Air Coolers:
Mobile Commercial Air Coolers
Centralized Air Coolers
Market Breakup by Tank Capacity:
Low
Medium
High
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Market Breakup by Region
North India
East India
West and Central India
South India
