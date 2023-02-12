16-Year-Old Overcomes Mystery Illness that stopped her walking with Help from The Fibro Guy

Berrie, back to the things she missed before falling ill.

Dorset girl reveals how The Fibro Guy helped ease a mystery illness that erased her memories at the age of 13 and caused her joints to dislocate!

BOURNEMOUTH, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 16-year-old girl from Dorset, Berrie Simmons, has found relief from a mystery illness that caused her to lose her memories and experience joint dislocations up to 100 times a day. Berrie's eight-year battle with the condition began with an ankle injury at the age of 8, but worsened as she got older. Despite visiting numerous specialists and trying various treatments, Berrie was unable to find relief until she was finally diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome.

Desperate for a solution, Berrie's mother discovered The Fibro Guy, a specialist in fibromyalgia, hypermobility, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The Fibro Guy's unique approach to rehabilitation, which includes joint mapping techniques and physiotherapy, provided the relief Berrie needed. After just four weeks of treatment, Berrie was able to walk up the stairs unassisted for the first time in years, giving her and her family hope for a brighter future.

"We never thought she'd get to go to college, have a normal life, and not be in pain every day. I can't believe I finally have my daughter back," says Berrie's mother, Emma Simmons. "The Fibro Guy's joint mapping techniques were exactly what Berrie needed. Adam listened to us and treated all of her symptoms, getting to the root cause of her pain."

About The Fibro Guy:

The Fibro Guy Ltd is a rehabilitation provider for those with chronic pain and hypermobility syndromes. With a focus on joint mapping techniques and education, The Fibro Guy has helped many individuals, like Berrie, regain control of their bodies and find relief from their chronic pain. The team at The Fibro Guy is dedicated to providing personalized and effective treatment for each patient, giving them hope for a brighter future.

Berries EDS rehab