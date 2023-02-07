India Packaged Milkshakes Market size is forecast to reach reach $27.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that India Packaged Milkshakes Market size is estimated to reach $27.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Packaged Milkshakes in India are typically served in cartons, bottles, and pouches whereas a milkshake is a chill and mixed dairy-based beverage made utilizing milk, ice cream, flavoring syrups, and sugars or sweeteners. Amul, a chief dairy association in India, introduced its milk and milkshake offerings in beverage cartons provided by Tetra Pak. These packages were advertised as Tetra Packs that assist in a useful carriage and long shelf-life performance. Tetra packs became synonymous with beverage cartons in India owing to this determinant. Packaged milkshakes may also come in glass jars. The considerable development in the food and beverage industry with packaging innovations like tetra packs is set to drive the India Packaged Milkshakes Market. The soaring private-label offerings in conjunction with global milkshake brands setting up their franchise outlets in metropolitan cities across India for appropriate product distribution is set to propel the growth of the India Packaged Milkshakes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the India Packaged Milkshakes Industry Outlook.

This IndustryARC report on the India Packaged Milkshakes Market highlights the following areas -

1. India Packaged Milkshakes Market growth is being driven by the enormous youth population and altered lifestyles. However, the regional vendors in India can challenge the India Packaged Milkshakes Market owing to the existence of customer classes who are inclined to have unpacked milkshakes from regional vendors to have a tailor-made experience instead of opting for a packed milkshake-like tetra pack. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Indian Packaged Milkshakes Market.

2. India Packaged Milkshakes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the India Packaged Milkshakes Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

India Packaged Milkshakes Market Segment Analysis – By Flavor : The India Packaged Milkshakes Market based on flavor can be further segmented into Chocolate, Mango, Vanilla, Strawberry, Almond, and Others.

India Packaged Milkshakes Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The India Packaged Milkshakes Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Milk Parlors, Online, and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in India Packaged Milkshakes Industry are -

1. CavinCare

2. Mother Diary

3. GCMMF (Amul)

4. KMF (Nandini)

5. Hershey – India

