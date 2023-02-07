Vitamin A Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Use of Vitamin A Products in Skincare is Projected to Drive Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Vitamin A market size is estimated to reach $ 615.56 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vitamin A is a group of fat-soluble nutritional compounds such as retinol, retinal and various provitamin A carotenoids. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy skeletal and soft tissue, skin and mucus membranes. In addition, they are crucial for ensuring good eyesight in low light as vitamin A helps in the production of pigments in the retina. Moreover, the vitamin is also vital for maintaining optimal health in animals as they help increase fertility, muscle development and enhance skin and coat quality. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vitamin A Market highlights the following areas -

Geographically, the North American Vitamin A market accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to the rise in health consciousness among the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rise in the use of vitamin A fortified food products is driving the market during the forecast period. However, increasing prevalence of vitamin A toxicity owing to the excess intake of the substance is projected to challenge growth opportunities.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Vitamin A Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Vitamin A Market Segment Analysis-By Type: The Food Grade Vitamin A segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2021 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Food grade type has a lower concentration of vitamin A and higher concentration of other substances such as fillers, dyes and binders. This means that they can be consumed in relatively large qualities for a longer period of time. This makes them ideal for food fortification, confectionery vitamin A supplements and as an ingredient in functional food & beverage products.

Vitamin A Market Segment Analysis-By Application: The Functional Food & Beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. They can be further segmented into dairy, baby food, bakery & confectionery, beverages and others. Vitamin A is a key component in numerous functional food and beverage products owing to their immunity boosting and muscle development properties. In addition, functional food and beverages with vitamin A also helps improve collagen production and slows down the aging of skin.

Vitamin A Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The North American segment is projected to dominate the Vitamin A market during the forecast period 2022-2027 with a market share of 37.0% owing high customer awareness levels and rising demand for functional food and beverage products in the region. Moreover, various mandatory regulations regarding the need for fortifying food products with vitamin A in North America is contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vitamin A industry are -

1. BASF

2. Kingdomway Nutrition Inc.

3. Adisseo

4. DSM

5. Kempex

