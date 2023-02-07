Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure.DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
This partnership complements Talkpush's Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature for pre-employment checks which validate documents such as national IDs, social security cards, and more.
With e-signature powered by DocuSign, Talkpush customers no longer have to switch between platforms to complete the whole hiring process, unlocking the following benefits for them:
1. Faster processing: recruiters are more productive by being able to generate, send and collect contracts directly from Talkpush. They will have real-time visibility into the status of offer letters and contracts and be able to send automated reminders to get new hires to complete pre-onboarding requirements.
2. Better analytics: with sourcing and hiring activity combined in one platform, customers can track the hiring rate per sourcing channel more accurately
3. Faster response time from candidates: With Talkpush’s omnichannel communications capabilities, including the use of messaging apps (such as Messenger and WhatsApp), employers can now inform the candidates that their contracts are ready for signature via a message notification, reducing the average response time significantly
4. Immediate onboarding: as soon as the e-signature is collected, Talkpush activates the onboarding process with a conversational AI that can guide and prepare the new hire for the first day on the job
"We are thrilled to partner with DocuSign in order to support the entire end-to-end candidate journey, from the first click on a job ad to the first day on the job," said Max Armbruster, CEO of Talkpush. "Our customers will now be able to securely collect and manage employment contracts within our platform, in line with our mission to make high volume hiring better and faster through automation.”
"In a click of a button, an employment contract can be automatically generated from within Talkpush and sent to a hired candidate. We can track the hired candidate's progress and the signed contract is then stored in Talkpush. This feature complements our document collection capability where Talkpush helps collect thousands of pre-onboarding documents every day.” he added.
This partnership with DocuSign is a game-changer for high-volume employers, providing an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure both for recruiters and candidates.
About Talkpush
Talkpush is the leading provider of recruitment automation software, helping companies automate and optimize their recruitment process. Talkpush's platform offers a range of features, including candidate screening, scheduling, and document management. Talkpush has helped thousands of companies streamline their recruitment process and improve their candidate experience.
About DocuSign
DocuSign is the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. DocuSign's platform allows individuals and organizations to easily and securely sign, send, and manage documents in the cloud. DocuSign's eSignature and digital transaction management platform is used by more than 500 million users in over 180 countries. DocuSign is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
