This Husband-Wife Duo Aims to Make Ayurveda First Choice for Baby Care
Opening the Ayurvedic doors with BabyOrgano for Kids from 0 to 15 Years. Ayurveda is known to Cure the root of the problem not the symptoms alone.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayurveda is one of the best gifts that the Indian culture has endowed to the world. The use of Ayurveda has been well documented throughout the history of our great nation and its natural perks are well regarded across the globe. So, why not bring on the best of Ayurveda for our young ones?
Ayurveda works in tune with the harmonies of the human body and works perfectly to balance our lifecycles. The Ayurvedic for kids care approach can help children and rekindle their intrinsic potential to grow, heal, and flourish in the world.
Bring on the brightest and healthiest future for your kids with BabyOrgano. Envisioned by parents of the new age, BabyOrgano is the perfect blend of traditional wellbeing and contemporary living for the little ray of sunshine in your life.
Mompreneur Riddhi Sharma started BabyOrgano after realizing the need of Ayurveda to keep children healthy and happy. Together with Ripul Sharma, her husband, the duo has been working continuously to introduce Ayurveda in the childcare segment. BabyOrgano was established in the year 2020 and has already had found a strong foothold among consumers and hopes of expansion by adding more channels and a wider distribution network in the upcoming years. They are one of the first D2C brands in the niche, BabyOrgano has focused its efforts on the Baalchikitsa Branch of Ayurveda to cater to the needs of children under the age of 15.
Despite Ayurveda's long history, very few baby care brands make use of its advantages. “The healthcare industry catering to the needs of our young ones has always been focused on pharmaceuticals. Though, it has its place in our wellbeing, turning to pharmaceuticals for everything can hamper the natural immunity for our children. Thus, they have developed extensive lineup at BabyOrgano to help infants muster greater immunity growing up.” Sharma adds.
Every product on their catalogue complies with GMP certification and ISO Quality Assurance Standards that aims to improve immunity, memory, growth and concentration for the young ones. These products are conveniently offered on websites for online buying including Amazon, Flipkart, 1MG, JIoMart, and FirstCry like platforms.
In order to share in the happiness of parenting with the modern mother in you, BabyOrgano strives to be a friend and a sidekick for all the supermoms out there. Every product from BabyOrgano is made using only the most natural ingredients that are highly valued by Ayurveda. BabyOrgano's easy-to-use, safe newborn care products are made possible thanks to its continual, in-depth research on natural herbs and plants, which enables them to provide the best care that your child deserves. Every product featured on BabyOrgano's extensive catalogue are approved by the FDA and free from chemicals and synthetic agents to give the best care for your child during their formative years. Whether we have the privilege of raising them or are just blessed enough to know and adore them, most of us have felt the compulsion to put our best effort forward for the children in our lives. BabyOrgano’s product range includes products like BaalPrashan Swarnaprashan - kids immunity booster, Chocovita milk mix, Cold Relief Roll-on, Hing Roll-on, Ubtan, Shampoo, Baby Wash and Lotion. BabyOrgano and its fantastic team have made it their mission to bring about an Ayurvedic revolution in infant healthcare. Sharma notes “Ayruveda has proven to be a miracle for us and BabyOrgano wanted to share the joy with every parent around us. It is their confidence and smiles that have kept us going forward.”
Ayurveda is both an art and science of life, and it contains a wealth of knowledge that may be used by both adults and children. With over 50,000+ mothers swearing by the results from BabyOrgano products. BabyOrgano products are in high demand and due to popularity they have received funding interest from known Angel Investors and VCs. Our team believes that its products will enable you to impart some of the age-old Ayurvedic knowledge to your children to promote their robust health during their formative years.
