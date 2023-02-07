affable.ai Launches ‘Community’: A Seamless Way For Influencers To Apply For Brand Collaborations And Affiliate Programs
affable.ai launches Community to help brands and agencies create an army of creators that endorse your brand and help it reach relevant audiences. Brands that are mid-level to large scale usually receive an abundance of requests from creators who are devoted to the brands. The requests are from all over - including email, social direct messages and mentions. Making it practically impossible to manually compile, analyze and talk to these creators. That’s where the community feature comes into the picture.
Community feature does it all!. It automates the management of these content creators, gives brands a consolidated picture of their social media statistics, and enables brands to decide whether the applicant is a good fit for the next campaign. The potential grows even higher as the community helps brands connect with others who can be prospective customers at various points in their purchasing cycles.
"With community, we’re establishing a route for brands to build a roster of creators interested in collaborating with them. It brings authenticity to your brand, inspires others to share their enthusiasm for your products by sparking conversations at many touch points of a buyer's journey, and helps establish long-term brand loyalty”, says Nisarg Shah, CEO, affable.ai
How it helps brands:
Community Feature Automates The Management Of Content Creators And Provides A Consolidated Platform To Invite Creators To Work With.
Having a route for brands to build a roster of people who are interested in collaborating with the brand brings authenticity to brands, inspires others to share their enthusiasm for the brand's products by sparking conversations, and helps establish long-term brand loyalty. Community’s functionality is to collate all the requests in one place without having to spend active efforts.
Save Time. Use Data Intelligence To Analyze And Detect Requests That Are Relevant To The Brand And The Ones That Aren’t.
With the brand community feature, brands can accept every request in a streamlined manner. Our AI-driven platform helps brands with the data points such as reach, engagement, and average views per post, among other aspects to assess granular data of individual content creators and detect requests that are relevant to the brand.
Integrate With Existing CRM Seamlessly And Increase The Diversity Of The Brand's Community
Brands can automate the entire workflow by integrating with existing CRM which saves time and resources. Brands can create a funnel to accept applications from content creators and run product gifting or affiliate campaigns with different categories of content creators across various marketing buckets and incentivize them accordingly.
About Affable
Started in 2017, Affable Technologies is a global team of engineers, data scientists & marketers building exciting products for the creator economy. We work with some of the world's leading brands and agencies to help them reduce time, effort and money by automating their creator marketing strategy.
