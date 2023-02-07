Delhi Pythian Council is set to be launched to initiate modern Pythian games in the Delhi region
Pythian Games and the Olympics have the same history, are from the same Greek land, existed at the same time, and were both discontinued in 394 AD.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Pythian Games is pleased to announce the launch of the Delhi Pythian Council as its first state unit in India and in the National Capital Region of Delhi. On February 11, 2023, the inauguration will take place in the Delhi legislative assembly Bhawan (VIDHAN SABHA).
Mr. Ram Niwas Goel, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, shall launch the Delhi Pythian Council in the presence of Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games, officials of the Pythian Council of India, foreign delegates, and dignitaries. Professor Vasileios Syros, Greek Chair at Jawaharlal University , New Delhi will be guest of Honor. The launch of the Delhi Pythian Council will be in line with the Modern Pythian Games' goal of becoming a global cultural movement.
The launch will not only provide a perfect platform to participate in games that involve art, culture, tradition, adventure, entertainment, games, e-sports, air sports, and martial arts, but also establish Delhi as the global Centre of all such activities, open new opportunities for the youth, and promote Delhi tourism globally, strengthening its economy.
According to Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder of Modern Pythian Games, we are in the process of developing a multilevel organizational and online structure. After the revival of the Modern Pythian Games by the representatives of 92 countries in September 2022, various countries have initiated the process of giving a legal shape to the organizational structure at the international, national, and state level. The International Pythian Council is also going to launch its online platform soon to ensure its outreach and participation across the globe.
The modern Pythian Games are inspired by the ancient Pythian Games. The Pythian Games and the Olympics have the same history, are from the same Greek land, existed at the same time, and were both discontinued in 394 AD. The modern Olympics came into existence in 1894, and the modern Pythian Games will debut in 2022.
Mr. Sahil Seth, IRS, President, Delhi Pythian Games, said, "The Pythian games bring back the best way to revive the dying traditional arts and bring forward the talent of artists from India on a global platform." India is always known for its art and culture; to promote the same, the launch of the Delhi Pythian Council will present scintillating performances from the artists of our country to encourage the art and grace the amazing beginning of the Pythian Games. Modern Pythian Games is a platform for artists and players that focuses on a revolution that will have a big impact on the global economy and help bring peace and harmony through arts and culture.
