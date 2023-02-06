Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,734 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further deepening multifaceted cooperation with China

UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further deepening multifaceted cooperation with China

On February 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Yan, who is completing her diplomatic mission.

The Head of state noted with satisfaction the fruitful work and active efforts of the Ambassador to strengthen the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

In September last year, the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to Uzbekistan was successful.

Over the past few years, trade turnover has doubled, the number of joint projects and enterprises has tripled. Major investment and infrastructure projects are being implemented. Practical interaction has begun to promote the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway construction project.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges are expanding. Important programs are being implemented in education, healthcare, archeology, tourism, and other areas.

For her contribution to achieving a modern level of bilateral cooperation, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ambassador Jiang Yan was awarded the highest state award of Uzbekistan – the “Dustlik” (Friendship) Order.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further deepening multifaceted cooperation with China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.