UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further deepening multifaceted cooperation with China

On February 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Yan, who is completing her diplomatic mission.

The Head of state noted with satisfaction the fruitful work and active efforts of the Ambassador to strengthen the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

In September last year, the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to Uzbekistan was successful.

Over the past few years, trade turnover has doubled, the number of joint projects and enterprises has tripled. Major investment and infrastructure projects are being implemented. Practical interaction has begun to promote the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway construction project.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges are expanding. Important programs are being implemented in education, healthcare, archeology, tourism, and other areas.

For her contribution to achieving a modern level of bilateral cooperation, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ambassador Jiang Yan was awarded the highest state award of Uzbekistan – the “Dustlik” (Friendship) Order.

Source: UzA