Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,712 in the last 365 days.

Measures to strengthen energy supply management defined

UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - On February 6, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on measures to streamline the energy supply control system.

Problems in the system of supply and payment for energy resources were critically reviewed at the meeting. The January frosts clearly showed that management and control in this sphere have significantly weakened. Contrary to the reports of responsible organizations that the automated electricity consumption metering system has been implemented by 92 percent, and the automated natural gas consumption metering system by 98 percent, accounts receivable for these types of resources remains high.

District electricity and gas supply departments issue permission to connect to networks without proper calculations and analysis. For example, transformers in 120 mahallas of the city of Tashkent were repaired 5-6 times a month, as they could not withstand the load.

The level of theft in the sphere remains high. Only in December last year, more than 12,000 cases of illegal use of electricity and gas revealed damage worth 600 billion UZS. There is no systematic control over automobile gas filling stations.

Taking this into account, a decision was made to introduce a new system to strengthen control and ensure the rule of law in the energy sector. The task was set to transfer the energy supervision system to an emergency mode of operation for two years. Instructions were given to improve the activities of the Control Inspection in Electricity “Uzenergoinspeksiya” and the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, to introduce new approaches to regulating the connection to electricity and natural gas networks.

Problems in energy infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting. The task was set to launch a digital map of the city of Tashkent with a specific display of the location of the land plots put up for auction, the capacity of the energy, communal and social infrastructure. 

At the meeting, the responsible persons provided information on the implementation of the new system.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Measures to strengthen energy supply management defined

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.