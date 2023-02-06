Measures to strengthen energy supply management defined

UZBEKISTAN, February 6 - On February 6, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on measures to streamline the energy supply control system.

Problems in the system of supply and payment for energy resources were critically reviewed at the meeting. The January frosts clearly showed that management and control in this sphere have significantly weakened. Contrary to the reports of responsible organizations that the automated electricity consumption metering system has been implemented by 92 percent, and the automated natural gas consumption metering system by 98 percent, accounts receivable for these types of resources remains high.

District electricity and gas supply departments issue permission to connect to networks without proper calculations and analysis. For example, transformers in 120 mahallas of the city of Tashkent were repaired 5-6 times a month, as they could not withstand the load.

The level of theft in the sphere remains high. Only in December last year, more than 12,000 cases of illegal use of electricity and gas revealed damage worth 600 billion UZS. There is no systematic control over automobile gas filling stations.

Taking this into account, a decision was made to introduce a new system to strengthen control and ensure the rule of law in the energy sector. The task was set to transfer the energy supervision system to an emergency mode of operation for two years. Instructions were given to improve the activities of the Control Inspection in Electricity “Uzenergoinspeksiya” and the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, to introduce new approaches to regulating the connection to electricity and natural gas networks.

Problems in energy infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting. The task was set to launch a digital map of the city of Tashkent with a specific display of the location of the land plots put up for auction, the capacity of the energy, communal and social infrastructure.

At the meeting, the responsible persons provided information on the implementation of the new system.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan