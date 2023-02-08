Puurin's "Big Boy" Surpasses 1 Million Views on TikTok, Proving Talented Artist and Agency Support
EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Boy sung by Puurin has surpassed 1 million views on TikTok as of today. The original singer of Big Boy is SZA, but Puurin's new interpretation of his style drew enthusiastic responses from fans.
More than a thousand comments are still running at this hour. Above all, it is very surprising that Puurin achieved it only two months after opening the channel.
Puurin is an elite musician who majored in practical music at Seoul Institute of the Arts, one of the major universities in Korea.
Last month, "Songwriter's template" recorded 8.3 million views, and three songs surpassed 1 million views in a row from the same agency singer kyohee's "When I Was Your Man."
Several singers on several channels are making 1 million views that others have never achieved in their lives.
What's the special secret to this place? It can be analyzed as an achievement made by combining the artist's prepared talent, the agency's full support, and the system operating ability.
In most cases, one capability is excessive or insufficient, and it is known that such an ideal structure has been steadily built up for five years.
This is the result that Puurin's agency Sangsang Entertainment's full support and the Korea Crowdfunding Association's fostering system are making together.
Park Seok-dong, chairman of the Korea Crowdfunding Association, said, "K-pop singers will continue to expand overseas. What is more important than the number of views is the profit structure including music copyright fees. This achievement is even more significant in that respect. It is because what musicians need most is a stable profit structure," he said, giving meaning to the achievement.
Puurin is about to release a full-length album. As she aims to achieve 100 million views and sell 10 million copies for the first time as a Korean female solo artist, her new album is expected even more. The 1 million view video of Puurin can be found at the address below.
https://www.tiktok.com/@puurinmusic/video/7185258547632966914
https://crowdfunding.or.kr/
