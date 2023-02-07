New Forcepoint Arabia Office Opens in Riyadh
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global security leader Forcepoint has expanded the company’s presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Forcepoint Arabia. The new office represents the latest milestone in the company’s commitment to continued investment in the Middle East and deepening relationships with current and prospective customers and strategic partners in the region.
In line with Vision 2030, Forcepoint Arabia will partner with government and business entities in region to support and accelerate digital transformation and the securing of digital infrastructure in the Kingdom. In addition to the company’s commitment to investment in region, Forcepoint has also invested significantly in helping to transform the security industry by simplifying security.
Organizations of every size continue to shift from teams managing multitudes of point products to moving towards adoption of a converged SASE platform that reduces the security management burden, risk and costs to businesses. Through its investments the last two years, the company has accelerated its converged security platform offering, and Forcepoint is the only security company today delivering single-vendor Data-first SASE.
• Located at Olaya Towers in the heart of Riyadh’s central business district, Forcepoint Arabia will make its debut presence in region at LEAP23 event in partnership with Mindware, one of the leading distributors of integrated IT solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Forcepoint Arabia’s presence will include a custom lounge featuring dedicated hands-on demo stations showcasing the company’s newest innovations such as Forcepoint ONE platform, Forcepoint Secure SD-WAN, Forcepoint DLP, Forcepoint Zero Trust CDR within its Data-first SASE offering. LEAP 2023 will be held at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre from February 6-9, 2023.
“Over the years, we have seen this part of the world continue to grow and break boundaries,” said Samer Diya, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Forcepoint. “Forcepoint’s expanding presence in the Middle East, both through our new Forcepoint Arabia office in Riyadh and through our participation at LEAP, is crucial for us to get closer to our customers and partners and ensure we’re helping to support and accelerate innovation and growth of the technology sector across the region.”
“We look forward to welcoming current and future customers to our LEAP lounge at H3 E50 to discuss critical business challenges they face and how we can help solve them,” Diya concluded.
Pragati Malik
Pragati Malik
