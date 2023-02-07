Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced today, that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
The Automation Success Platform, a connected portfolio of automation tools and technology, helps enterprises engage with employees and connect disparate applications - whether cloud-native or on-premises - enabling business growth and workforce productivity. In 2022, the company’s cloud customers have run an estimated 50 million automations, with leading enterprises deploying thousands of bots across their organizations.
“Business leaders across the world are embracing an automation-first mindset, building technology infrastructure that will augment the productivity of the human workforce, said Raj Mistry, EVP, and GM, EMEA, Automation Anywhere. Saudi Arabia is one of our key markets in the EMEA region where business leaders are willing to deploy automation with greater scale and solve operational challenges.”
Gartner forecasts automation to add an estimated $15 trillion of benefit to the global economy by 2030. Today, every company is operating in the Automation Economy, with 95 percent of organizations embracing automation.
“In KAUST we believe in creating an ecosystem of endless possibilities through advanced technology implementations, and Automation technology will act as a platform allowing us to create a smooth digital experience while driving a culture of innovation and technological advancements.” says Jason Roos, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at KAUST. “We also foresee the future and work on imparting knowledge of future technologies amongst students, new graduates and future Saudi workforce that will help achieve objectives and fuel the growth of the nation towards Vision 2030.”
Automation Anywhere will be demonstrating a suite of applications designed to empower employees and re-imagine work at booth no. H5-D78. at LEAP.
• Empower Every Employee with AARI for Every App. AARI is the automation co-pilot that acts as a digital assistant for every employee, allowing them to engage with bots while working on the specific business app, to deliver output with utmost accuracy, efficiency and speed. AARI can now be embedded into any web app, like Salesforce and Geneses, and into voice and IVR (Interactive Voice Response).
• Learn What to Automate Next with New Process Discovery. Automation Anywhere’s Process Discovery solution leverages the power of AI to quickly map and uncover the highest ROI automation opportunities across all the systems, tools, and processes in an enterprise, helping to discover where and what to automate next.
• Make Document Management Easy with New Document Automation. New Document Automation will orchestrate the process to extract information from the document efficiently and transfers it into any app. Companies can choose to use either Automation Anywhere’s pre-trained AI models or select another best-of-breed AI, like Google Document AI and Microsoft Azure Form Recognizer to power their automation. Document Automation continues to get smarter as it interacts with employees in their flow of work.
• Accelerate Automation with New Apps for CoE Leaders. Automation Anywhere, in collaboration with Shibumi, launched the new CoE Manager to assist CoE leaders in building, monitoring, and scaling a centralized command center.
• New Citizen Development offers a simplified builder experience for all citizen developers, plus governance features to ensure innovation adheres to business rules and standards. Users can manage everything, including idea submissions, ROI measurement governance, and access controls.
• Scale Success with the Automation Pathfinder Program , which leverages 20 years of automation experience across millions of automation use cases to deliver a complete success framework with best practices, expert services with partners, community resources, and product innovation.
