Milk Protein Market worth $5.8 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

The medicinal benefits of milk protein for exhibiting anti-cancer attributes have been an additional driver.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Milk Protein Market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Milk has always been considered an excellent source of protein, which roughly translates to having 8 grams in a cup or around 1 gram of protein per every ounce intake. Interestingly, all the varieties of milk available such as fat-free, low-fat, lactose-free, and even whole milk provide the necessary amino acids, which in turn are high-quality in nature. Furthermore, milk contains two forms of proteins. Firstly, Whey Protein Isolates or whey protein has been considered as a fast form of protein which in turn gets digested extremely fast, thereby releasing the required amino acids into the muscle more quickly. A second common form of milk protein is Casein & Caseinates. The following form of proteins should be taken before going to bed, as it helps in repairing and rebuilding muscles. Additionally, the said form is released slowly, hence the body parts absorb it slowly as well, thereby cannot be taken for instant muscle action. Lastly, Milk Protein Concentrate is a third branch, which contains both whey and casein. The trending inclination towards consuming healthy products, such as milk protein along with a vast array of product launches and innovations have been identified as the key drivers for the Milk Protein Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Milk Protein Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe's Milk Protein Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide use of applications of milk protein which has made it easy access or an alternative for sub-age groups. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the rising adaption of milk protein in infant formulas and the urbanization trends which will allow the women to work and have their babies needs to be fulfilled.

2. The cross-applicative use of milk protein has been a key market driver. However, lactose intolerance and other ill-practices pertaining to the obtaining of such products have impeded market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Milk Protein Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Milk Protein Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The milk protein market based on the application can be further segmented into Sports and Nutrition, Dairy Products, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Others. Infant nutrition held a dominant market share in 2021.

Milk Protein Market Segmentation Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The milk protein market based on distribution channels can be further segmented offline and online. Offline held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Milk Protein Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The milk protein market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Milk Protein Industry are -

1. Kerry Group

2. AMCO Proteins

3. My Protein

4. Havero Hoogwegt Group

5. Group Lactalis

