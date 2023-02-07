The public land sale at the first human-centric metaverse starts NOW
The long-awaited virtual land (VLAND) sale at Vault Hill City starts today! Users can start exploring new experiences and limitless opportunities.DUBAI, UAE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited virtual land (VLAND) sale at Vault Hill City starts today! Users can start exploring new experiences and limitless opportunities.
The new virtual land sale at Vault Hill City dedicates the first week to the community in an attempt to onboard more community members with an exclusive opportunity to build Vault Hill City and launch their existence in the metaverse.
The new web3D build enables VaultHillers to enter their lands using a PC or Laptop to explore and walk inside their land, representing a swift real-to-virtual transformation to enhance human experiences.
This VLAND sale is coupled with the updated release of the interactive map and the NFT marketplace for simplified purchases. With the new iteration, users can directly check the map, find a location, and jump into exploring it.
Why buy virtual land?
Buying VLAND in Vault Hill City is an excellent opportunity to build digital assets and own a piece of the virtual world that is entirely decentralised and increasingly thriving. Additionally, there’s an increasing popularity of the metaverse lands, motivating global celebrities to own their property in the metaverse.
Users can choose to host virtual events, create a space for socialisation, build digital assets using the metaverse building tools, or think of new opportunities to thrive in the metaverse.
Why Vault Hill City virtual land?
Vault Hill City offers the opportunity to become neighbours with globally renowned artists and experience products differently in the virtual world. Since the conclusion of the last VLAND sale, Vault Hill joined forces with over 10 non-traditional digital artists and more than 15 businesses and partners.
These entities are creating exclusive artworks for VaultHillers or setting their own virtual experiences and instalments in Vault Hill City metaverse to enhance human experiences.
This VLAND sale will include three districts, the Play, Vitality and Community districts, where creators and users converge. Everyone is invited to explore the multipurpose play areas, mindfulness sessions, and playgrounds to create/enjoy immersive experiences and leverage virtual existence.
Advantages of owning a VLAND
Exploring innovative ways to create and monetise content.
Transacting using a unified native token $VHC or a debit/credit card.
Enjoying a high ROI and market growth.
Hosting events and socialising with other metaverse players.
Easily accessing and customising VLAND through PC/Laptop.
Side-line with big names and multi-million corporations investing heavily in metaverse land.
The human theme of Vault Hill City metaverse stands out from other metaverses, tapping on our human needs and instincts. By purchasing a VLAND now, users can become part of future iterations, where VaultHillers will be able to visit other lands and wander around the virtual world without loading screens – something like a humane Grand Theft Auto with limitless creating and gaming opportunities.
There’s a limited number of land parcels to ensure scarcity and adequate value creation for VaultHillers and investors.
Note that prices are dynamic and change on a weekly basis, and the fastest gets the better price! Check out the user guide and follow the steps to buy VLAND at Vault Hill City.
Visit Vault Hill, subscribe to receive more news about the first human-centric metaverse, and receive timely updates on social media. Don’t forget to ask any questions on the community forum.
