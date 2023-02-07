Guaifenesin Market Size Expected to Reach USD 95 million with CAGR of 3.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Guaifenesin Market size is forecasted to reach USD95 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 3.1% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Guaifenesin Market is an ether of glycerin and guaiacol and is used as an expectorant which helps in cleaning the phlegm and cough from the airways and makes breathing easier. It is used in treating acute rhinosinusitis, cough, mucus, through a combination of cough suppressants such as dextromethorphan, and ephedrine, and others including trimethoprim, sulfamethoxazole, and decongestants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Guaifenesin Market highlights the following areas -



1. The global guaifenesin market size will increase owing to its growing usage of guaifenesin for pharmaceutical medications application, cough treatment uses, veterinary anesthetic usage, and high demand across major end use sectors during the forecast period.

2. The North America is the fastest growing region in the global guaifenesin market due to developing medical infrastructure, growing cases of respiratory and cough related complications, and rising health expenditure.

3. The demand of guaifenesin for application in cough treatment drugs and medication is growing during the forecast period, thereby offering major growth in the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By application, the cough treatment drug is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period. The guaifenesin is an active ingredient used in the cough medications, and it works by thinning the mucus in air passage and allows cough up of the mucus. The growing application of guaifenesin in cough treatment drugs in various forms such as syrup, tablet, granules, and others for pediatric and geriatric age group is boosting the growth in the market.

2. By geography, the North America is the fastest-growing region in the global guaifenesin market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. The high demand of guaifenesin in this region is influenced by flourishing end-use industries and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

3. By end-use industry, the multispecialty hospital segment held the largest global guaifenesin market share in 2021, with a share of over 57%. The guaifenesin medication is used in the hospitals for treatment of cough, chest congestion, bronchitis, and others. The guaifenesin is high in demand for its application in mucus release, chest congestion medications, cough treatment drugs, and muscle relaxant sedative.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Guaifenesin Industry are -

1. Granules India Limited

2. Gennex Lab

3. Stellar Chemical Private Limited

4. Yuan Cheng Group

5. Seven Star Pharma Limited



