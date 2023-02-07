Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size to Boost $30.4 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in Business through Seaborne Routes is One of the Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Cargo Handling Equipment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cargo Handling Equipment Market is estimated to reach $30.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025. Cargo handling equipment are used in container ships for transportations of goods and services. Furthermore, the cargo handling equipment are used for loading/discharging operations for instance cargo cranes, side loading system, cargo pumping systems, conveyors, belt conveyors, elevators, side loading systems and others. The demand for cargo handling equipment is rising very rapidly as the adoption of the cargo handling equipment is rising in the end use industries. The increasing demand for strong cargo handling equipments along with rising demand of cargo shipping for transportation of goods and services efficiently in less time and low cost is driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Rise in adoption of cargo handling equipments in the containers through air, land and marine routes for trade purposes owing to the efficiency of these equipments have driven the market growth.

2. The Diesel mode of propulsion is dominating the market owing to its low cost as compared to the others along with the wide adoption of diesel mode of propulsion. Owing to the cost factor diesel yard tractors are adopted and used by most of the end use industries thereby driving the growth of the market.

3. APAC is expected to dominate the global Cargo Handling Equipment Market in the forecast period 2020-2025 owing the rising demand of strong and efficient equipment for container handling and increase in considerable import and export along with e-commerce in this region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By mode of Propulsion Cargo Handling Equipment Market is segmented Diesel and Electric. The diesel mode of propulsion is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to the less cost of diesel yard tractors.

2. By Application the market is segmented into Air cargo, Marine Cargo and Land Cargo. The Marine cargo is dominating the market owing to its wide use in the container ships.

3. According to CEIC, reportedly Chinas Container Port Throughput had an increase from 216,684,000 TEU to 225,828,900 TEU in December 2018 as compared to December 2017. According to Diesel technology Forum, the U.S economy is increasingly depending upon the international trade owing to which 39 of 360 commercial ports are located in this region for international trade.

4. Global Cargo Handling Market is dominated by APAC region with a market share 36.4% in 2019. The rising technological advancements and growth in import and exports along with growth in e-commerce have driven the cargo handling opportunities in APAC.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cargo Handling Equipment industry are -

1. KION Group

2. HYSTER

3. Textron Ground Support Equipment Incorporated

4. Mitsubishi Motors

5. Terex Corporation

