Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Industry Overview, key Players, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The Vinyl Flooring Market is expected to reach US$ 72.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘆𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global vinyl flooring market size reached US$ 42.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 72.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.20% during 2022-2027.
Vinyl flooring represents an indispensable flooring material that is made by incorporating natural as well as synthetic polymers, which are glued together to give a long-lasting, practical, and economical floor covering. It is versatile, easy to install, highly resistant to water and stains, etc. In line with this, vinyl flooring is commonly available in numerous looks, patterns, and colors, including simulated stone, tile, wood grain, etc. It is a popular alternative to higher-maintenance flooring, such as carpets. Consequently, vinyl flooring finds extensive applications in several sectors, including healthcare, industrial, hospitality, education, retail, etc.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vinyl-flooring-market/requestsample
𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘆𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The increasing construction of luxurious housing projects and the inflating income levels of individuals across the globe are among the key factors stimulating the vinyl flooring market. Moreover, the escalating demand for low-maintenance, cost-efficient, and lightweight materials is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising requirement for vinyl flooring in offices and other commercial spaces is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing need for multifamily houses to accommodate the expanding population is offering growth opportunities to industry investors, which is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, extensive investments by key market players in R&D activities for promoting the use of sustainable construction resources, including bio-based vinyl flooring, to mitigate volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing self-adhesive variants in various designs, patterns, textures, dimensions, etc., which is anticipated to fuel the vinyl flooring market over the forecasted period.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=818&method=1
𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘆𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
The competitive landscape of the vinyl flooring market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Mohawk Industries Inc.
Tarkett
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
Shaw Industries, Inc.
Mannington Mills, Inc.
Beaulieu International Group
Gerflor
Forbo
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
The report has segmented the global vinyl flooring market on the basis of product type, sector and region.
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:
Vinyl Sheet
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿:
Residential
Commercial
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:
Asia Pacific
North America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=818&flag=C
𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
Key Players in Global Carpet Market
Key Players in the Global Pallet Market
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here