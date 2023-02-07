Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach US$3.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automotive Ceramics Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising preference for ceramics components in automotive vehicles over metal alloys for weight reduction and enhanced durability acts as a significant driving factor in the automotive ceramics market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global passenger car production increased from 55,834,456 units in 2020 to 57,54,295 units in 2021. The Covid-19 outbreak disturbed the functioning and growth of the market due to the closure of automotive production and a halt in manufacturing, logistics disruptions and supply chain issues. However, with recovery and an established base for the automotive sector post-pandemic, the applications of automotive ceramics are rising, thereby offering major demand in the market. Thus, the automotive ceramics industry is anticipated to rise and contribute to the automotive ceramics market size during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Ceramics market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Automotive Ceramics Market, owing to its growing government initiatives toward electric vehicle development and production in APAC, thereby boosting the growth of the automotive ceramics industry.

2. The growing automotive sector, majorly passenger vehicles segment offers flourishing demand in the automotive ceramics industry for various applications in engine parts, electronic components, ceramic bearings, sensors and others, thereby contributing to the automotive ceramics market size.

3. The demand for alumina oxide ceramics is rising due to its advantageous features over zirconia, titanate oxide and others for cost-effectiveness, thermal efficiency and mechanical features, thereby boosting the growth in the market.

4. However, the rising prices for automotive ceramics such as zirconia oxide, titanate oxide and others, create a major challenge in the automotive ceramics market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Automotive Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – by Material : Alumina oxide ceramics have high demand compared to other types such as zirconia oxide, titanate oxide and others due to their advantageous features such as outstanding electrical insulation, thermal shock resistance and cost-effectiveness. Due to such superior advantages of alumina oxide over other types, it is increasingly used in automotive vehicles for sensors, electronic components, lighting systems and thermal barrier coatings to enhance fuel efficiency and lightweight vehicle body.

2. Automotive Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Automotive ceramics has a wide range of applications for the passenger vehicles (PV) segment in seating, ceramic bearings, interior components and others. The passenger vehicles segment is rapidly growing due to high demand for lightweight cars, increasing production for electric motor vehicles, high demand for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and others as transport sources and rising preference among the middle-class segment.

3. Automotive Ceramics Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The robust growth of automotive ceramics in this region is influenced by the rising production and development of automotive vehicles and the established base for auto manufacturers in major countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and others. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total automotive vehicle production in India rose from 22,655,609 units in 2020-21 to 22,933,230 units in 2021-22.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Ceramics industry are:

1. Almatis GmbH

2. Saint-Gobain S.A.

3. Stanford Advanced Materials and

4. Ferrotec Corporation

5. Hoganas AB

