Rezolve.ai Announces its Service Desk Integration with ChatGPT to Revolutionize Employee Support

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a modern employee service desk provider based in CA, announced its integration with ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by Open AI to empower your service desk agents with AI-powered suggestions to take their game to the next level. It will power up employee support and experience to new heights. Through its integration with much celebrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, Rezolve.ai is training its chatbot to remake it into a conversation master.

With the newly added ChatGPT functionality, Rezolve.ai can now resolve an issue or create a ticket by asking for more details to provide a personalized solution. Announcing this big news here on Tuesday, Saurabh Kumar, the CEO of Rezolve.ai, said that the newly added ChatGPT feature would be a game-changer for the employee service desk industry.

With this innovative use of ChatGPT, it is possible to save agents' time with AI-suggested knowledge content, write AI-Crafted first-response emails and even train the bot with ChatGPT.

"At Rezolve.ai, our prime focus is to provide seamless and quick support to all the issues and queries raised by the employees. All they need to do is to interact with the Rezolve.ai bot that works within MS Teams. Rezolve.ai's intelligent chatbot easily determines the requirements and offers the next level of employee support by answering questions, triaging issues or creating a ticket on behalf of employees. A dedicated service desk agent can be contacted live for more complicated or time-consuming issues.

Our latest integration with ChatGPT allows employees to have an immediate solution to employee's technical and non-technical issues. Since ChatGPT can understand the issue raised by each employee, it can help in troubleshooting and even asking detailed questions that can save the time of support agents.", said Saurabh Kumar, adding that with this new functionality, service desk agents can adequately assess the problem, minimize the need for follow-ups and resolve the issue in a better way.

According to Manish Sharma, COO of Rezolve.ai, integrating the ChatGPT feature within Rezolve.ai is a huge step towards a world where employee support service is entirely automated.

"Rezolve.ai is a leading provider of next-generation AI-powered employee service desks, and we're now bringing the power of ChatGPT to the service desk arena. Our AI-powered service desk has always been at the forefront of automation that can automatically resolve up to 65% of employee issues. With the integration of ChatGPT, we are now taking things to the next level and raising the bar for service desk efficiency. ChatGPT within Rezolve.ai functions as a service desk agent's assistant, ensuring the agent has all the necessary information to address employees' queries. This is how Rezolve.ai is revolutionizing employee support and experience. Our entire team is thrilled to get this into the hands of our clients, but we're only beginning to explore what this technology is capable of". Manish Sharma added.

Manish Sharma added that Rezolve.ai's integration would significantly impact the employee support system and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of your organization's day-to-day operations.

Rezolve.ai has also introduced major innovations within Microsoft Teams not limited to:

1) Intelligent chatbot to automate routine tasks

2) Running PowerShell scripts

3) Automated employee Onboarding and offboarding

4) Smart knowledge management

5) Amazing integration hub and studio

6) Process approvals within Teams

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an established leader in AI-powered service desk space and has been a front-runner in bringing many AI innovations to Service Desk. Being a next-generation automated service desk, Rezolve.ai provides personalized support to employees at a channel of their choice – MS Teams. Rezolve.ai focuses on "auto-resolving" most of the repetitive issues employees face. Employees can get support within seconds by having a conversation with the Rezolve.ai app within MS Teams.

