Polyamide 11 Market to Reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Polyamide 11 has high shrinkage percentages in various casting applications. These limitations hamper the growth of Polyamide 11 Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyamide 11 Market size is estimated to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. Polyamide 11 (PA11) or nylon 11 is a polyamide non-degradable bioplastic synthesized from vegetable oil. It belongs to aliphatic polyamides family. Ricinoleic acid serves as a basic raw material in the chemical synthesis. Other materials required are methanol, hexamethylene diamine, undecylenic acid and hydrogen bromide. Unlike majority of polyamides which are based on sebacic acid, polyamide 11 is based on undecylenic acid. Bio-composite can be prepared by blending polyamide 11 with polybutylene succinate. The resultant composite has properties similar to polyamide 11 but with reduced material cost. Some of the characteristics of polyamide 11 are low water adsorption, durability, chemical and mechanical heat resistance. These wide varieties of properties are responsible for boosting the global polyamide 11 industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the polyamide 11 market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand from aerospace industry.



2. Electronics segment is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in demand of polyamide 11 for connectors and cables.



3. Global Polyamide 11 plays an important role in several industries especially in the packaging industry which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

1. Flexible packaging is beneficial in several ways. It is economical in terms of production cost. Consumers also prefer flexible packaging due to attractive look and convenience in handling. According to PKG Brand Design, 71% of Americans prefer flexible food packaging over rigid packaging. Thus, surge in demand for food packaging is boosting the demand for polyamide 11 market.

2. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the polyamide 11 market in 2021 and held nearly 36% of market share. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for polyamide 11 in end-use industries such as aerospace, electronics, packaging and sports in the region. Polyamide 11 is lightweight and it has good chemical and corrosion resistance. Its thermal conductivity can be altered depending upon porosity level.

3. According to Allianz Trade, semiconductor revenue in 2021 globally reached to US$ 553 billion. Thus, surge in demand of polyamide 11 in electronics is boosting the global market.

1. 3M Company

2. Arkema SA

3. Evonik Industries AG

4. BASF SE

5. DuPont

