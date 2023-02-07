Flutriafol Market to Reach US$421.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flutriafol Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$421.6 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flutriafol is a class of triazole fungicide and a member of monofluorobenzenes. It is majorly used as a preventative and curative fungicide. It is considered as one of the most systematic triazole fungicide which translocated quickly into the plant and rapidly taken up by the plant. It is widely utilized for resistance to major fungal diseases. This fungicide acts by blocking the synthesis of ergosterol in sensitive specifies of fungi. It protects plants from rust and powdery mildew. It is moderately soluble in water and stable in aquatic systems. The fungicides such as triadimefon and flutriafol are applied to seed at sowing in cereals and grains in order to develop protection from diseases.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flutriafol market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region in the global flutriafol market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for flutriafol in cereals & grains and oilseeds & pulses application.

2. The significant growth in global agriculture output and adoption of healthy diet is driving the growth of global flutriafol market.

3. Flutriafol plays an important role in several applications such as fruits, vegetables, cereals and grains and oilseeds & pulses which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Flutriafol Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The flutriafol 250 g/L SC segment held the largest flutriafol market share in 2021 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Flutriafol is a demethylation inhibitor fungicide that is used for preventative and curative treatment. It inhibits specific enzymes such as fungal cytochrome P450 and C14-demethylase which plays a significant role in sterol production.

2. Flutriafol Market Segment Analysis –By Application : Flutriafol is a triazole fungicide utilized to control powdery mildew and rusts on the crops. It mainly prevents sterol biosynthesis in fungi and can be used in range of fruits, vegetables, cereals and grains and cash crops including others. It is suitable to use in range of cereals and grains such as wheat, barley and rice including many others. The increasing consumer inclination towards fresh food diet and healthy packaged food owing to the change in lifestyle, increase in disposable income and surge in population is boosting the demand for cereals and grains.

3. Flutriafol Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia Pacific held the largest flutriafol market share in 2021 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for flutriafol in several application in this region such fruits, vegetables, cereals and grains and oilseeds and pulses including many others. The presence of numerous developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia among others are the major countries supporting the growth of the market. Increase in population, change in lifestyle and rise in disposable income increases the demand for healthy food items such as fruits and vegetables. Thus, the growth of arable land and agricultural output in this region is boosting the demand for flutriafol.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flutriafol industry are:

1. FMC Corporation

2. UPL

3. Genfarm

4. Apparent Ag

5. Syngenta

