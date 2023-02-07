At 26.4% CAGR, Stretchable Conductive Material Market Size Set to Register 1.8 billion USD by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Stretchable Conductive Material Market is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 26.4% from 2022 to 2027. The stretchable conductive materials have ability to conduct heat or electricity with high elasticity which widens the range of applications. These materials usually use plastics, polymers or composites. In composites, the fillers such as Graphene, Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) and metal particles are used to incorporate conductive properties in a flexible matrix. They exhibit various properties such aselectro conductive, electroluminescent, ferromagnetic, self-healing, antioxidant, antibacterial and others. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Stretchable Conductive Material Market highlights the following areas –

1. The graphene segment held the largest market share in the stretchable conductive material market segmented by fillers. This is owing to high conductivity and mechanical strength properties as well as cost effectiveness.

2. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in stretchable conductive material market by application, in 2021. This is attributed to miniaturization of devices and growing trend of wearable electronics.

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is predicted to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to increase in research in stretchable conductive materials, growing demand of photovoltaic cells and promoting government policies.

4. The growth of demand of wearable consumer electronics, photovoltaic devices, rising applications in biomedical sector and increasing government initiatives and financial support are the contributing factors in the growth of stretchable conductive material market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Filler:

The Stretchable Conductive Material market by filler has been segmented intographene, carbon nanotube (CNT), carbon black, silver, copper and others. The graphene segment held the largest share of 32%, in 2021. This is owing to growing use of solar photovoltaic cells and increasing demand of flexible and compact electronic components.

By End User:

The stretchable conductive material market by end user has been segmented intopower & energy, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, life sciences, military and defense, education, robotics and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest stretchable conductive material market share of 40%, in 2021.

By Geography:

The Stretchable Conductive Material market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) is predicted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Stretchable Conductive Material Industry are -

1. DuPont & Co.

2. 3M Company

3. Applied Nanotech Inc.

4. Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

5. Indium Corporation

