PE Pipe Resin Market Size to Boost US$6.9 billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.1% - IndustryARC

Oil and gas exploration and production activities is boosting the demand in the PE Pipe Resin Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The PE Pipe Resin Market size is estimated to reach US$6.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 3.1% from 2022 to 2027. The polyethylene is a thermoplastic produced by the polymerization of the ethylene. The PE resin is widely used in the production of polyethylene pipes. The PE pipe resin has a growing application in gas supply, water supply, water desalination, sewage & drainage pipes and others. The high density polyethylene pipe offers sustainability and high demand in the water supply and sewer systems, thereby creating a drive in the global PE pipe resin market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PE Pipe Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global PE Pipe Resin market size will increase owing to its major demand and growth opportunities from oil and gas supply and transportation, water supply, sewage & drainage systems and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia-Pacific region holds a major share in the global PE pipe resin industry due to flourishing base for end-use industries, water supply and transportation projects; and rising preference of polyethylene pipe resin in this region.

3. The increasing demand of PE pipe resins; in producing pipelines for the water supply and distribution applications across various industries such as water & wastewater treatment, agriculture, construction and others; is offering major growth in the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Water Supply segment accounted for the largest share in the global PE Pipe Resin market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 2.5% during the forecast period. The PE pipe resin has major application in processing the pipes used in water supply systems for drinking water, irrigation and others.

2. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global PE Pipe Resin market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.7% during the forecast period. The robust growth of the PE pipe resin in this region is influenced by growing demand from end users such as agriculture, water management, oil & gas and others.

3. The PE pipe resin has major application in the water and wastewater treatment industry such as irrigation pipe, water supply pipe systems, sewage & drainage and others. This is due to superior properties of polyethylene resin such as durability, rigidness, light weight, toughness and non-corrosiveness.

4. The demand of PE Pipe Resin in the oil and gas sector is growing. The high modulus polyethylene is used in the supply and transfer of oil and gas. The rising application of PE pipe resin in the oil & gas sector as an alternative to the steel pipes is offering drive in the global PE pipe resin market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PE Pipe Resin Industry are -

1. The Dow Chemical Company

2. PetroChina Company Limited

3. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

4. Ineos Group

5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

