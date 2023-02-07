TokenTag Launches Platform to Connect Web3 Communities
TokenTag, a Web3 social network, today proudly announces the beta launch of their product. The platform disrupts how creators and community managers understand their audiences and how consumers interact with content across platforms.
TokenTag unifies social channels and chains to create a single, easy-to-use Web3 social ecosystem. By combining Discord, Twitter, and the blockchain, users are able to see and directly interact only with what matters: community and friends activity.
With TokenTag, web3 communities can seamlessly connect through a single customizable and searchable community home page, allowing members to stay in the loop and securely communicate, as well as the ability to discover and explore all that web3 has to offer.
TokenTag similarly simplifies community building and empowers creators. Through the platform's community dashboard and analytics, creators are able to understand their community through data-driven insights. Using TokenTag's filtering and group creation capabilities, community managers can measure members' contribution & brand dedication across the entire web3 ecosystem, supercharging growth through our directly integrated engagement and rewards channels & automations.
In anticipation of the announcement, TokenTag’s waitlist has grown to over 2,500 people in the last week; with over 1,000 signups coming in the last 24 hours.
“After nearly a year working alongside dozens of fantastic projects to build TokenTag, I’m thrilled to finally kick off our public beta release. Our ultimate goal is to transform the way communities come together and interact. We believe that, with TokenTag, we’ve created a home for Web3 communities that enhances connection, and paves the way for broader consumer adoption of NFTs into the future” said Daniel Vataj, Founder & CEO of TokenTag.
TokenTag, headquartered in New York, is a social ecosystem for the next generation of digital communities, designed to change the way creators and brands connect with their fans. Founded in January 2022, the company raised over $500k in its pre-seed round.
