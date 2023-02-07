WhatsApp® Payments and VoicePay were featured at European Association of Payment Service Providers for Merchants meeting
Reimagination Technologies Uses VoicePay to Accept Payments on Social Networks as WhatsApp
VoicePay® Now Your Voice has the power to Pay.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reimagination Technologies CEO Jaime González-Gasque last week was one of three presenters at the EPSM European Payment Service for Merchants Meeting with 39 participants from 17 countries.
This was the 23rd EPSM (European Association of Payment Service Providers for Merchants) virtual meeting. The association organizes information exchanges between its members and European institutions on payment-related issues.
Reimagination Technologies, Inc. (RTI) is a US corporation located in Los Angeles, California, focused on creating new payment solutions and digital services, helping Acquiring Banks and PSPs to unlock the potential of their business by reimagining the relationship between people and technology.
RTI is a Los Angeles-based company specializing in new payment acceptance solutions through social media platforms such as WhatsApp. It is the inventor and developer of a Cloud Service Solution: SocialCashier® & VoicePay, and operates a wholly owned subsidiary and software development unit or software factory in Mexico City.
SocialCashier® is a patented blockchain transactional engine. VoicePay is a free, user-friendly payment method using social media channels with secure biometric authentication and blockchain protection.
The Non-Provisional Patent Application granted to voice-authentication-payment technology will change how banks and merchants collect payments from customers quickly and securely.
Multi-factor authentication is based on voice biometrics and voice PIN verification. Using today’s popular social networks (such as WhatsApp®), banks and payment processors can help connect businesses and customers with convenience and security. As such, the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp® is used, and the record is stored with blockchain technology.
SocialCashier’s VoicePay uses the highest security standards, such as encrypted messages, biometric voice authentications, AWS cloud services and PCI tokenization standards, and the PCI data security standards.
Biometric voice authentication and the secure tokenization of credit or debit card sensitive data provide safe and frictionless payment processing.
The way it works is this:
1. A merchant using the SocialCashier® platform requests payment from a cardholder customer via WhatsApp®.
2. The customer presses a secured link and enters his credit or debit card info. Once the payment is accepted, the customer is invited to record their voice payment command via WhatsApp®, which informs the cardholder they are enrolled, along with their tokenized credit or debit card.
3. After recording the voice, the customer can pay other merchant payment requests with a VoicePay, sending a voice note with Voice PIN.
4. The merchant receives payment.
“With mobile app fraud transactions up 600% since 2015, the time is ripe for this new technology,” Gonzalez said. “Banks, financial institutions, and retail merchants are hungry for new technology to keep their customer data secure and transactions safe from theft. Your voice is a unique identifier; everyone is already using social media from their mobile phones. This technology makes life easier for everyone.”
Reimagination Technologies has a contract with Nuvei®, a Canadian NASDAQ payments processor and VISA® Cybersource business unit, and works very closely with VONAGE, the META messaging channel.
