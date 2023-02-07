Leora Ruzin Tapped as Editor of Weekly RE News

Leora Ruzin

Experienced editor comes aboard to provide a voice for growing publication.

Leora is very passionate about this industry and has the experience to help our readers find the best information and the insight behind the industry’s data.” — John G. Stevens, Publisher, Weekly Real Estate News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weekly Real Estate News, a publication dedicated to providing the best real estate and mortgage industry news and information available anywhere to the more than 1.25 million industry professionals who rely on it, has announced that industry influencer and leader Leora Ruzin, CMB, AMP, has come aboard as editor of the online publication.

“Getting Leora to join the team is a big win for our publication and will elevate our coverage significantly,” said John G. Stevens, Publisher, Weekly Real Estate News. “She is very passionate about this industry and has the experience to help our readers find the best information and the insight behind the industry’s data. I’m very pleased to have her on the team.”

For virtually all of her career, Ruzin has been incredibly passionate about spreading awareness on helping everyone achieve the American dream of homeownership. She is a fierce advocate for housing finance reform and common-sense credit policy.

Ruzin’s editorial experience includes serving as Managing Editor and National Sales Manager for 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching and Managing Editor for Mortgage Women Magazine. Her 14 years of experience in home finance includes a number of roles, including Senior Vice President of Wholesale Operations for EPM, Vice President of Secondary Marketing for Guaranteed Rate, and Vice President and Director of Mortgage Product Development for Flagstar Bank.

Ruzin also has experience in the credit union space, where she served as Director of Real Estate Lending for Valley First Credit Union and Senior Vice President of Lending for Coloramo Federal Credit Union. She started her career in the U.S. Army as a Signal Intelligence Analyst, where she held a top secret clearance.

"I am thrilled to take the lead at WRE News and to work next to real estate pioneers like John Stevens and Rick Grant,” Ruzin said. “I look forward to the challenge of taking what has already been built and evolving the publication over the years to come. Knowledge is power, and our goal is to share impactful news with any reader who has influence in the Real Estate Ecosystem.”

Ruzin is the winner of numerous prestigious industry awards, including Housing Wire’s 2020 “Women of Influence” and National Mortgage Professional Magazine’s 2020 “Women of Inspiration.”

About WREN

Weekly Real Estate News covers the U.S. real estate and home finance industries and is written for industry professionals. It includes weekly news, trends, analysis and profiles of industry leaders. The publication reaches 1.25 million real estate professionals and offers an unbiased look at the industry’s most important issues. The publication offers subscribers frequent email newsletters and breaking news stories as well as access to the industry’s most experienced thought leaders. For more information about subscribing, visit us online at https://wrenews.com/.