Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter Launches
I am honored to work with this group of incredible women to create a new Women’s Energy Network chapter and broaden the reach of the Women's Energy Network into more areas of New England.”NASHUA, NH, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter (WEN NNE) is pleased to announce the creation of the 25th chapter of the Women's Energy Network. This new chapter will have a geographic reach encompassing northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Several founding members are veterans of other WEN chapters across the country and have brought their energy and experience to build this new chapter in the Northern New England area.
— Maggie Teliska, PhD
President – Maggie Teliska, Battery Energy Storage Technical Services, Enel Green Power North America
President-Elect – Mercedes Olster, Operations & and Strategy, Enel Green Power North America
Treasurer – Alicia Calero, Regulatory Compliance, Avangrid Renewables
Marketing Director – Meredith Fordham Hughes, Exec Director Product Development & Marketing Club Assist
Secretary & Legal Director – Megan Beauregard, Chief Legal Officer, Enel North America
Programs Director – Elizabeth Murphy, Principal, Renewable Energy Professionals
Starting in 2023, WEN NNE will hold several virtual and in-person events in the northern New England area focusing on professional career development and building and fostering communities of women working in the energy field. In March, we will host Terri Trespicio, award-winning TEDx speaker and author of "Unfollow your Passion," for a "What do you do?" workshop on crafting our story. In addition, we plan to announce upcoming events both in person and virtually for professional development and community in the next few weeks.
About Women's Energy Network
The Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter (WEN NNE) is part of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization of professionals working across the energy value chain. WEN's vision is to be the premier global organization that educates, attracts, retains and develops professionals across the energy value chain. In addition, our mission is to provide networking opportunities and foster women's career and leadership development in the energy industries.
Those interested in joining WEN Northern New England can email northernne@womensenergynetwork.org, follow us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-s-energy-network-northern-new-england or visit www.womensenergynetwork.org/ to learn more.
Maggie Teliska, PhD
Womens Energy Network Northern New England
+1 414-232-9512
email us here