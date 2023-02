Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter Launches

I am honored to work with this group of incredible women to create a new Women’s Energy Network chapter and broaden the reach of the Women's Energy Network into more areas of New England.” — Maggie Teliska, PhD

NASHUA, NH, USA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter (WEN NNE) is pleased to announce the creation of the 25th chapter of the Women's Energy Network. This new chapter will have a geographic reach encompassing northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Several founding members are veterans of other WEN chapters across the country and have brought their energy and experience to build this new chapter in the Northern New England area.President – Maggie Teliska, Battery Energy Storage Technical Services, Enel Green Power North AmericaPresident-Elect – Mercedes Olster, Operations & and Strategy, Enel Green Power North AmericaTreasurer – Alicia Calero, Regulatory Compliance, Avangrid RenewablesMarketing Director – Meredith Fordham Hughes, Exec Director Product Development & Marketing Club AssistSecretary & Legal Director – Megan Beauregard, Chief Legal Officer, Enel North AmericaPrograms Director – Elizabeth Murphy, Principal, Renewable Energy ProfessionalsStarting in 2023, WEN NNE will hold several virtual and in-person events in the northern New England area focusing on professional career development and building and fostering communities of women working in the energy field. In March, we will host Terri Trespicio, award-winning TEDx speaker and author of "Unfollow your Passion," for a "What do you do?" workshop on crafting our story. In addition, we plan to announce upcoming events both in person and virtually for professional development and community in the next few weeks.About Women's Energy NetworkThe Women's Energy Network Northern New England Chapter (WEN NNE) is part of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization of professionals working across the energy value chain. WEN's vision is to be the premier global organization that educates, attracts, retains and develops professionals across the energy value chain. In addition, our mission is to provide networking opportunities and foster women's career and leadership development in the energy industries.Those interested in joining WEN Northern New England can email northernne@ womensenergynetwork .org, follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-s-energy-network-northern-new-england or visit www.womensenergynetwork.org/ to learn more.