Veracyte to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023

Veracyte, Inc. VCYT announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6vvggrow. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company's website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe54a1af06be4083968e88a7edfb6679

About Veracyte

