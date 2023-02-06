UBC Algorithmic Fundamentals ETF Liquidation

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc., Administrator to the ETF Opportunities Trust, has announced that due to factors such as limited asset growth opportunities, the ongoing operational costs and the current economic environment, the Board of Trustees of ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") has approved a Plan of Dissolution (the "Plan") for the UBC Algorithmic Fundamentals ETF UBCB (the "Fund") based on the recommendation of the Fund's investment adviser, Ultra Blue Capital, LLC (the "Adviser"). As a result, the Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Fund would be in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.

The Fund will cease trading on NYSE Arca, Inc. and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on Feb. 13, 2023 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from the close of business on Feb. 13, 2023, through Feb. 23, 2023 (the "Liquidation Date"), the Fund cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for their Fund shares.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will distribute cash in an amount equal to each shareholder's proportionate interest in the net assets of the Fund to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. A shareholder's liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be an amount that is greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of their shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

Prior to the Liquidation Date, the Fund's Adviser will be in the process of liquidation of the Fund's portfolio, which will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and deviating from its investment objective and other investment policies during the period between Feb. 13, 2023, and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of the Fund's portfolio may result in brokerage costs, which will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

ABOUT ETF OPPORTUNITIES TRUST

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust which was organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. The Fund is a series of the Trust.

Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 465-2004 or visit our website at www.ubc-b.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact Information:

David Bogaert

Managing Director, Business Development

dbogaert@ccofva.com

804-267-7416



