AFOA Canada to Host More Than 1,100 Indigenous Professionals in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFOA Canada will host more than 1,100 Indigenous professionals, Indigenous leaders, and representatives from Corporate Canada to discuss The Indigenous Economy of Tomorrow at its 21st National Conference at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, Ont.

The National Conference will include two plenary events, with a grand entry, an address by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Wednesday morning greetings by Chief Dylan Whiteduck of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, and Thursday morning greetings by President Cassidy Caron of the Métis National Council. The ceremonies for the MNP-AFOA Canada Indigenous Community Excellence Award, the Nutrien Indigenous Youth Financial Management Awards, and the Indigenous Leadership award will take place throughout the event. The conference will end with a convocation of newly certified graduates from AFOA Canada's Certified Programs.

Wednesday Plenary: Connecting the Indigenous Economy of Tomorrow with improving Social Outcomes

In June 2022, the National Indigenous Economic Development Board launched the National Indigenous Economic Strategy for Canada. The strategy is based on four pathways that lead to the ultimate vision of social economic parity for Indigenous people. While growing capital within communities is important, parity also exists when working toward closing the wellbeing gap between Indigenous and non-indigenous people in Canada. The speakers will discuss the economic vision and the closing the gap vision in terms of what can be achieved. Sponsored by First Nations Bank of Canada.

Keynote Address by Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair, National Indigenous Economic Development Board and The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P., Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

Panel Discussion:

Tabatha Bull, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

Chief Ted Williams, Chippewas of Rama First Nation Government, Ontario

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P., Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair, National Indigenous Economic Development Board

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 9:00am to 10:30am Location: Shaw Centre, Ottawa, Ont.

Thursday Plenary: The Future of Work and the Indigenous Workforce

The world today is changing at a rate none of us could have anticipated. The pandemic, technological change and other trends are driving dramatic shifts in economies and societies that have a significant impact on the future of work. The Future Skills Centre, drawing on research from its consortium and partners, will share insights on the landscape considering indigenous skills training, as well as the impact of automation and digital skills on the Indigenous economy. Indigenous educators and communities need to consider how this will impact Indigenous skilled workers. The panelists will discuss what the research is telling us and how we can prepare for the future. Sponsored by Peace Hills Trust.

Keynote Address by Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre

Panel Discussion:

Dr. Paulette Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Education Administrators Association

Dr. Dan Brant, Assistant Professor, Queens University

Jane Hutchison, Senior Research Associate I, Education and Skills, Conference Board of Canada

Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 8:45am to 10:00am Location: Shaw Centre, Ottawa, Ont.

About AFOA Canada

Entering its 23rd year as an Indigenous Institution, AFOA Canada is the center for excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management.

AFOA Canada's premise is that one of the keys to successful self-determination, creating a better life for Canada's Indigenous people and a better future for the next generation lies in improving the management skills of those responsible for the stewardship of Indigenous resources.

