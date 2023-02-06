42 Fascinating Facts About The History Of Marriage

In this article, we will dive into the fascinating world of marriage history, uncovering 50 little-known facts about this ancient institution. From ancient Egypt and Greece to medieval Europe, and from the Victorian Era to the modern day, we will explore the different customs and traditions that have defined marriage throughout history.

1. In ancient Egypt, both men and women were allowed to have multiple wives and husbands.

2. The ancient Greeks believed that marriage was important for the continuation of family lineage.

3. In ancient Rome, marriage was considered a political and economic union rather than a romantic one.

4. In medieval Europe, arranged marriages were common among the nobility to form alliances between different kingdoms.

5. During the Renaissance, marriage became more of a personal choice and love began to play a larger role in the decision to marry.

6. In 17th century England, the average age for marriage was around 27 for men and 25 for women.

7. In the 18th and 19th centuries, marriage in the United States was primarily a means of acquiring property and increasing social status.

8. During the Victorian Era, women were expected to be submissive and obedient to their husbands.

9. In the early 20th century, women began to fight for their rights within marriage, leading to the development of the feminist movement.

10. In the 1960s and 1970s, the rise of the women's rights movement led to a change in societal attitudes toward marriage and relationships.

11. In ancient India, the caste system determined who could marry whom.

12. In ancient Mesopotamia, a man could divorce his wife for any reason, but a woman could only divorce her husband if he was unfaithful.

13. In ancient Israel, a man could divorce his wife by writing her a certificate of divorce.

14. In ancient Rome, a man could divorce his wife by declaring "Talis dissolutio est" (This dissolution is valid).

15. In medieval Europe, a man could divorce his wife if she committed adultery, but a woman could only divorce her husband if he committed adultery and other crimes.

16. In the 19th century, divorce was difficult to obtain and often required an act of parliament.

17. In the United States, the first no-fault divorce law was passed in California in 1969.

18. Today, divorce rates are highest in the United States and other Western countries.

19. In some cultures, polygamy is still practiced, although it is illegal in most countries.

20. In ancient Greece, weddings were held in temples and often involved a sacrifice to the gods.

21. In ancient Rome, weddings were held at the bride's home and the bride was given in marriage by her father.

22. In medieval Europe, weddings were often held in churches and were preceded by a betrothal ceremony.

23. In the 19th century, weddings in the United States and Europe became more elaborate, with the bride wearing a white dress and the groom wearing a formal suit.

24. Today, weddings are celebrated in a variety of ways, from traditional religious ceremonies to secular celebrations.

25. In many cultures, the bride and groom exchange wedding rings as a symbol of their love and commitment.

26. In some cultures, the bride and groom also exchange gifts or money as a symbol of their love and commitment.

27. The tradition of giving a bride away is a symbol of a father's blessing and support for the marriage.

28. In some cultures, the bride and groom also exchange vows, promising to love, honor, and cherish each other.

29. In many cultures, the wedding ceremony is followed by a reception where family and friends can celebrate the union of the couple.

32. In some cultures, the bride and groom also throw a bouquet or garter as a symbol of good luck for the single guests.

33. The origins of the honeymoon can be traced back to ancient Babylon, where the couple would drink mead, a honey-based alcohol, for a month after their wedding.

34. The word "wedding" comes from the Old English word "wed", meaning "to pledge or promise".

35. The word "bride" comes from the Old English word "bryd", meaning "a woman who has recently been married".

36. The word "groom" comes from the Old English word "guma", meaning "a man who has recently been married".

37. In many cultures, marriage is seen as a rite of passage into adulthood.

38. In many cultures, marriage is seen as a sacrament or holy union.

39. In some cultures, marriage is also seen as a legal contract.

40. In some cultures, marriage is also seen as a way of forming alliances between different families or tribes.

41. In many cultures, marriage is also seen as a way of ensuring the well-being and care of one's spouse in old age.

42. Despite the many changes in societal attitudes towards marriage, the institution remains an important part of human culture and history.

