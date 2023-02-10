"Girl Sings Boy" New EP by Crystal Drake a Music Box of Teen Nostalgia

Girl Sings Boy, an EP of joyful boyband covers by singer Crystal Drake brings teen nostalgia this Valentine's Day. Photo: Olivia Kohler

Rich with 30 going on 13 vibes, this four song record is so bright and vocal-centric you’ll think an acapella group recorded it with an RnB producer in ’99.

I chose songs across eras as not to leave any crushes out! These tunes were made famous by bands of boys with loving fans and it was a blast to reinterpret them.” — Crystal Drake

(Release Date: Feb 14, 2023)

When singer Crystal Drake encountered an old issue of Tiger Beat magazine she knew she wanted to capture that precious puppy love for teen heartthrobs in her anticipated covers project. With the growing popularity of Galentine’s Day and situationships, the Chicago native found inspiration in the most innocent and starstruck crushes of adolescence. Few things are glamorous about the awkward teen years but a reminiscent look back at beloved boybands proves a truly joyful sonic time capsule.

All teen dream and all fun, the compilation includes a sunny re-imagination of “Don’t Worry Baby” and a saccharin grunge rendition of “I Want It That Way.” The most delightful twist of the bunch is “What Makes You Beautiful” as Crystal Drake imagined singing it to high-school versions of her audience while recoding it in studio. The song features smooth, skilled vocal phrasing over sweetly nostalgic nineties production. In an obvious nod to torch singers, the melodic and wholeheartedly sung rendition of “I Only Have Eyes for You” closes this gem of an EP, making it the perfect listen for your Valentine date.

Following two original full-length albums, "Girl Sings Boy" was a welcome respite for the singer, songwriter and producer of indie soul-pop. "My last few projects were original works with heavy themes so recording boyband covers was the perfect escape, it was time for some fun."

Crystal Drake is a soul pop singer whose earthy vocals have been described as “refined” and “emotionally charged.” Her powerfully earnest singing borrows from gospel and soul traditions. Crystal’s songwriting is thoughtful, grounded and moving. A continuing theme in Crystal Drake’s music is the intersection of mortality and divinity in the human experience. “We all need a little push to believe, to appreciate, to listen and to love.” Her soulful voice nudges us to feel and remember that we are divine.