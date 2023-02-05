Submit Release
Regarding the earthquake in Turkiye

UZBEKISTAN, February 5 - With a feeling of deep sorrow, we received the news of a devastating earthquake in several regions of Turkiye, which caused numerous casualties and great destruction.

We express our condolences to the families and closest ones of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

As of 11:00 a.m. (Tashkent time) on February 6, 2023, the diplomatic missions of our country in Turkiye have not received any information about died or injured citizens of Uzbekistan as a result of the earthquake.

We remind that citizens of Uzbekistan may contact the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Ankara (tel.: +90-312-441-38-71, +90-312-441-17-46) and/or the Consulate General in Istanbul (tel.: +90-212-323-20-37, +90-212-323-20-39).

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

