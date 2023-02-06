Apply Now for Funding to Upgrade Court Technology

Courts wanting to upgrade technology, including managing cases more efficiently, can apply for a Supreme Court tech grant by March 10.

Courts wanting to upgrade technology, including managing cases more efficiently, can apply for a Supreme Court tech grant by March 10.

Ohio courts in need of improvements to court operations, communications, or security can apply now for funding through the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Technology Grant program.

Funding is available to any appeals, common pleas, municipal, or county court for projects that remove barriers to the efficient and effective administration of justice. The Supreme Court has awarded more than $40 million in grants since the program was introduced in 2015. Last year, more than $3 million was invested in 48 projects in local courts.

Grants can be used to upgrade systems or buy new hardware or equipment for projects, such as:

Electronic court filing (e-filing) implementation.

New or major upgrades to case management systems.

New systems, applications, or equipment other than case management systems.

New technology to reduce failure to appear rates such as text messaging.

Other types of new hardware, software, or equipment.

Courtroom or building security equipment.

Applications will be accepted electronically through March 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. Grants will be awarded in May.

The application form and other information is available on the Supreme Court’s website.

The Court will host an informational webinar detailing this year’s program. The session will be held on Feb. 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. To attend, you can join through the grants section’s webpage.