Ahmed Khan, Esq., EB-5 Regional Center and Immigration Attorney Veteran, Partners with EB5AN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN is pleased to announce that Ahmed Khan, Esq., most recently a Senior Associate immigration attorney at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP (Fragomen), has joined EB5AN as a partner to help expand capital sourcing partnerships in the Middle East, Asia, and other key markets. Mr. Khan is a U.S.-licensed immigration attorney with significant experience in the EB-5 industry.
Prior to joining EB5AN, Mr. Khan was an associate at distinguished law firms, including Klasko Immigration Law Partners, BAL, and Fragomen. He also served as a vice president at CanAm Enterprises, leading the firm’s Middle Eastern and Asian business development. Mr. Khan holds a J.D. from the University of South Carolina and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Georgia.
“We are excited to welcome Ahmed to the EB5AN team; he has unparalleled on-the-ground experience working with overseas partners and is a widely respected EB-5 immigration attorney who has worked with hundreds of EB-5 investors over the last 10 years,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. EB5AN is a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy.
“I am very impressed with EB5AN’s growth, professionalism, and transparency over the last several years. During a time when the industry as a whole experienced a lot of adversity, EB5AN managed to identify excellent growth opportunities and establish itself firmly as a leader in the EB-5 space. It was an easy decision for me when it came time to make a move once the regional center program was renewed for a longer period,” said Mr. Khan.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally-known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries, with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
