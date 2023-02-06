Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,345 in the last 365 days.

CTG Issues Private Jet Residence Digital Bond with Fireblocks

Private Jet Residence Digital Bond Project

Launching of Private Jet Residence Securities Token ("PJST")

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Trust Group Limited (or “CTG”), formed in 2011 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, has become the first investment management service firm in New Zealand to issue a digital bond as a type of security tokens on Polygon, a public blockchain. “PJST” stands for Private Jet Residence Securities Token.

This digital bond offering, launched as a private placement via Fireblocks Network Link with the volume of US$1 billion, will target high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors to fund Asia's first and only super-luxury Private Jet Residence and Golf Course Project by Best Ocean Golf Co. Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand. Investment bankers and financial advisers are invited to participate.

CTG's digital bond issuance is an innovative way of providing an alternative financing channel for the traditional real estate market. In addition, CTG’s initiative to digitize and securitize real assets allows for the fractionalization and aggregation of real asset ownership. It also showcases one of the many potential applications of digital transformation for traditional businesses.

For the issuance of PJST, CTG worked with Fireblocks, a digital asset custody and transfer technology provider, to securely mint, burn, self-custody, and distribute the PJST digital bond to investors. Ownership of the PJST digital bond will be recorded on the blockchain after high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors complete the PJST digital bond purchase.

Power-All Networks Ltd. (PAN) and PowerAll Research, Inc (PAR) are CTG’s global technology and business partners in the digitization of real assets.
Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and SVP of Financial Markets at Fireblocks, said, “CTG’s issuance of PJST is one example of blockchain’s potential to disrupt financial markets by way of tokenization. We are delighted to support CTG in providing the most secure and robust tokenization platform, allowing for turnkey token issuance and management, as well as secure token storage and transfer.”

Capital Trust Group Limited is a New Zealand-based blockchain advisory and proprietary trading firm chaired by Mr.Kim Hak-Su, the the 8th Executive Secretary of the United Nations ESCAP. CTG has been providing an online trading platform for proprietary traders in accessing stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, metals and currencies – all available through a single multi-currency online margin trading account.

Power-All Networks Ltd. (PAN), is a serial pioneer in technology including, but not limited to, Inter-Cloud computing and blockchain ecosystems.

Power All Research (PAR), located in San Jose, California, is a strategic R&D company covering areas beyond the scope of engineering by PAN including, but not limited to, advanced computing optimization for solving nonlinear equations, optimization of distributed networks by blockchains and more. PAR has been a prolific innovator and an R&D partner of PAN since its inception 10 years ago.

Media Details:
Company email: wises@ctgprime.com
Company website: https://ctgprime.com , https://www.ctgportal.com/STO/private-jet-residence
Country name: New Zealand

Peter Wises
Capital Trust Group Limited
+64 9-889 9076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

CTG Issues Private Jet Residence Digital Bond with Fireblocks

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.