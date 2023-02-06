CTG Issues Private Jet Residence Digital Bond with Fireblocks
Launching of Private Jet Residence Securities Token ("PJST")AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Trust Group Limited (or “CTG”), formed in 2011 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, has become the first investment management service firm in New Zealand to issue a digital bond as a type of security tokens on Polygon, a public blockchain. “PJST” stands for Private Jet Residence Securities Token.
This digital bond offering, launched as a private placement via Fireblocks Network Link with the volume of US$1 billion, will target high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors to fund Asia's first and only super-luxury Private Jet Residence and Golf Course Project by Best Ocean Golf Co. Ltd. in Bangkok, Thailand. Investment bankers and financial advisers are invited to participate.
CTG's digital bond issuance is an innovative way of providing an alternative financing channel for the traditional real estate market. In addition, CTG’s initiative to digitize and securitize real assets allows for the fractionalization and aggregation of real asset ownership. It also showcases one of the many potential applications of digital transformation for traditional businesses.
For the issuance of PJST, CTG worked with Fireblocks, a digital asset custody and transfer technology provider, to securely mint, burn, self-custody, and distribute the PJST digital bond to investors. Ownership of the PJST digital bond will be recorded on the blockchain after high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors complete the PJST digital bond purchase.
Power-All Networks Ltd. (PAN) and PowerAll Research, Inc (PAR) are CTG’s global technology and business partners in the digitization of real assets.
Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and SVP of Financial Markets at Fireblocks, said, “CTG’s issuance of PJST is one example of blockchain’s potential to disrupt financial markets by way of tokenization. We are delighted to support CTG in providing the most secure and robust tokenization platform, allowing for turnkey token issuance and management, as well as secure token storage and transfer.”
Capital Trust Group Limited is a New Zealand-based blockchain advisory and proprietary trading firm chaired by Mr.Kim Hak-Su, the the 8th Executive Secretary of the United Nations ESCAP. CTG has been providing an online trading platform for proprietary traders in accessing stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, metals and currencies – all available through a single multi-currency online margin trading account.
Power-All Networks Ltd. (PAN), is a serial pioneer in technology including, but not limited to, Inter-Cloud computing and blockchain ecosystems.
Power All Research (PAR), located in San Jose, California, is a strategic R&D company covering areas beyond the scope of engineering by PAN including, but not limited to, advanced computing optimization for solving nonlinear equations, optimization of distributed networks by blockchains and more. PAR has been a prolific innovator and an R&D partner of PAN since its inception 10 years ago.
