Court Enters Consent Order for Marengo Explosion Cleanup

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa District Court for Iowa County granted the State of Iowa’s motion for a temporary injunction and issued a consent order requiring the cleanup of hazardous waste from the C6-Zero facility in Marengo.

C6-Zero has agreed to the consent order, which requires them to pay EcoSource, LLC for cleanup of the hazardous waste at the C6-Zero facility in Marengo. The order also calls on them to comply with the provisions from the Department of Natural Resources’ Emergency Order and to submit a list of all chemicals present in the facility at the time of the explosion. Upon prior notice, C6-Zero must further allow the DNR access to assess the property.

“This is a matter of Iowans’ safety,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “I’m glad that C6-Zero has now agreed to comply with the law and clean up the property. Our office will continue to work with the Iowa DNR to ensure this order is followed.”

C6-Zero has until February 17 to implement the Site Assessment plan required by the DNR and until March 3 to submit a remedial action plan. Willful failure to comply with the order could subject the defendants to contempt of court.

Read the full consent order here.

