DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.

The Kanawha County event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25313.

The Monongalia County event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 112 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.

The Mercer County event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 200 Davis Street, Princeton, WV 24740.

Additional available jobs featured at the event are the positions of Adult Protective Service Workers, Economic Service Workers (Mercer and Monongalia counties only), Economic Service Worker Trainees (Mercer and Monongalia counties only), Family Support Specialists (Monongalia County only), Office Assistant 2 (Monongalia County only), Health and Human Services Aide (Monongalia County only) and Child Protective Service Case Coordinators (Monongalia County only).

Job seekers are encouraged to explore career opportunities promoting health and well-being by visiting the DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.

To register for an event, please call 304-590-7966 for the Kanawha County and Monongalia County events, call 304-389-6058 for the Mercer County event, or email

DHHRJobs@wv.gov

.