West Virginia Department of Human Services Supports “Unstuck” Workshops Strengthening Faith and Community Partnerships in Foster Care

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is proud to continue its partnership with Chestnut Mountain Village to promote two upcoming workshops called “Unstuck: Transforming Foster Care Where You Live,” designed to bring together faith-based partners, child welfare professionals, and community stakeholders in support of West Virginia children and families.

Facilitated by Jason Weber, National Director of the More Than Enough initiative with the Christian Alliance for Orphans, the Unstuck workshops will be held November 4th, in Fairmont and November 6th, in Charleston. These interactive, half-day events will help communities address issues related to foster care, families, support, and resources across systems of care.

“Partnerships between the state, faith-based organizations, and local communities are key to helping children and families thrive. By aligning public programs with the strengths of local and faith-based partners, the state can expand its reach, enhance service delivery, and build a stronger, more connected network of care that supports children and families where they live,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By continuing our partnership with Chestnut Mountain Village and supporting initiatives like CarePortal, we’re helping communities mobilize and strengthen the network of care across West Virginia.”

Through CarePortal, Chestnut Mountain Village and DoHS have fostered meaningful collaboration that connects community members directly with the needs of children and families identified by child welfare professionals. These partnerships are a cornerstone of DoHS’s broader efforts to encourage community engagement and expand resources for West Virginia’s most vulnerable populations.

“We’re seeing what’s possible when communities unite with a shared purpose,” said Greg Clutter, Director of Chestnut Mountain Village. “Unstuck gives faith-based partners, agencies, and local leaders a chance to connect in meaningful ways and strengthen foster care where they live. Tools like CarePortal help turn that collaboration into action for families across the state.”

The Unstuck event is hosted collaboratively by Chestnut Mountain Village, South Ridge Church in Fairmont, Bible Center Church in Charleston, and the More Than Enough initiative. Participants will leave each session with practical tools, shared strategies, and renewed energy to transform foster care in their local communities.

Workshop Details:

Fairmont: November 4 | 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | South Ridge Church

Charleston: November 6 | 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. | Bible Center Church

To register for the Unstuck workshops, visit: https://cafo.regfox.com/mte-unstuck-west-virginia

To learn more about CarePortal, visit: https://cmvwv.org/careportal/.​