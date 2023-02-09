Submit Release
THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST: Understanding the Apocalypse

REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST: Understanding the Apocalypse is a unique verse-by-verse account of the Book of Revelation viewed from a Hebraic Mind-set.

To best interpret the visions and the symbolic language of Revelation, it is essential to have a working knowledge of all Scripture and possess a Hebraic understanding of Biblical culture and customs.”
— Steven L. Sherman

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Christians are reluctant to read the Book of Revelation because they are intimidated by the symbolic language and unfamiliar with Hebrew culture. Yet those in the congregation who have ears to hear (not only listen to the message but take it to heart), are promised a special blessing.

Too often the Western church views the Scripture from a Greek Mind-set within the culture and context of a Hellenized society which uses a pagan Roman solar calendar. They hold to a linear view of history and have compartmentalized thinking – segmenting ideas by defining them and placing them neatly into a box. This prevalent type of reasoning has been a stumbling block to those who desire proper understanding of the Book of Revelation.

Contrary to this modernist approach, the prophets and writers of the New Testament gave forth the Scriptures under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit from a Hebrew culture and context. The messages were recorded by those living in accordance with the Torah and the lunar Hebrew calendar. The Hebrew view of history is cyclical, and the Hebrew Mind-set is an all-encompassing lifestyle. The distinction between the two Mind-sets arises from the difference between doing and knowing. The Hebrew is concerned with practice, the Greek with knowledge. Right conduct is the ultimate concern of the Hebrew, right thinking that of the Greek.

In order to best interpret the visions and the symbolic language of Revelation, it is essential to have a working knowledge of all Scripture and possess a Hebraic understanding of Biblical culture and customs. This hermeneutic begins with the storytelling technique of the ancient Hebrews. An excellent illustration is the Genesis record of the creation. Genesis 1:1–2:3 is an orderly and progressive account of the creation week through day seven and God’s Sabbath of rest. Genesis 2:4–25 then refers back to day six with specific details and Genesis 3 moves forward again to the account of the fall of man. This special narrative format shows an overall view of the creation week and then follows with specifics concerning the creation of man. Because of this, the account does not follow a pure chronological order.

Likewise, the end-time chronology of the Book of Revelation is not a strict linear account. Through visions that spiral and recapitulate events in increasing intensity, Revelation gives an overview of the apocalypse followed by specific details which unveil the future of the nation of Israel, unbelievers, and the body of Messiah. THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST: Understanding the Apocalypse is a unique verse-by-verse account of the Book of Revelation viewed from a Hebraic Mind-set.

