USASBE Announces Max S. Wortman, Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship Recipient

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) introduced Dr. Geralyn McClure Franklin as the recipient of the 2023 Max S. Wortman, Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship, the organization’s highest individual honor. The announcement was made January 21 as part of the USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams annual conference.

Established in 2004 and presented annually, the Max S. Wortman, Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship recognizes a deserving individual or organization for a lifetime spent consistently and enthusiastically pursuing the highest of entrepreneurial ideals via academic study, pedagogy, or venture creation. Previous award winners include Indiana University’s Dr. Donald (Dr. K) Kuratko (2022), Wake Forest University’s Dr. Pat Dickson (2021), and Babson College’s Dr. Patti Green (2020).

This year’s recipient, Dr. Geralyn McClure Franklin, more than deserves this award. She was among the first deans to support and advocate for small business and entrepreneurship education; advocated for and set the foundation for entrepreneurship education as an affinity group in AACSB; and served in leadership roles for a variety of organizations such as SBI, ICSB, and USASBE. Her tireless work promoting entrepreneurship and strategy is felt both locally in Texas and the southeast region as well as globally with her consulting and advocacy work in Dubai.

Dr. Charles Matthews, professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Cincinnati, presented the award at the conference. “Her leadership is felt in research, teaching, and practice throughout the entrepreneurship landscape within higher education and beyond,” Dr. Matthews said. “She has served as a dean, associate dean, department chair, faculty member, and advisor; has published more than 80 journal articles and 50 conference proceedings; and has co-authored five textbooks.”

“It is USASBE’s honor to recognize Geralyn with this award,” added USASBE President and CEO Julienne Shields. “Her example as an advocate and leader within the industry and as an educator is admired throughout our discipline. We are deeply grateful for her consistent example of substance and leadership. We are all better because of her.”

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.