Standing Up For Life, Liberty, and Family: Christians for 2A Takes A Stand

A Faith-Based Company Committed to Promoting and Protecting The Rights of Military Members and Christians Nationwide

Nashville, TN - February 6, 2023 - Christians for 2A, a faith-based organization dedicated to preserving the rights of military members and Christians, today reaffirms its commitment to defending the Second Amendment, the cornerstone of life, liberty, and family.

As proud supporters of the United States Constitution and the belief in a God-given right to self-defense, Christians for 2A is dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the rights of military members and Christians nationwide.

"The right to bear arms is a constitutional guarantee, as well as a divine privilege to protect ourselves and those we love," said John Paulson, Director of Communications at Christians for 2A. "Our mission is to preserve this fundamental right for all individuals, regardless of their background or belief."

The organization depends on the support and generosity of individuals who share its values and are passionate about its mission. Christians for 2A is committed to creating a welcoming community that is inclusive of all who hold dear the Second Amendment and family values while providing them with the resources to support the cause.

For more information on Christians for 2A, please visit their website at www.christiansfor2a.com. To learn how you can get involved and make a positive impact, please contact info@christiansfor2a.com.

About Christians for 2A

Christians for 2A is a Christian-based company dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights of military members and Christians throughout the nation. Committed to advancing the principles of life, liberty, and family through the support of the Second Amendment, Christians for 2A rely on the financial contributions of its supporters to reach its objectives.

Media Contact

Christians for 2A

John Paulson, Director of Communications

United States