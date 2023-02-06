RMA Appoints Guillaume Gau as Chief Operating Officer

RMA Companies ("RMA" or the "Company"), a leading provider of testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end-markets, has appointed Guillaume Gau as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As COO, he will focus on operational productivity, technology leadership, service delivery, and safety as RMA continues its national expansion strategy. He will report to Ed Lyon, RMA's Chief Executive Officer.

Guillaume is an experienced leader with over 20 years of experience in construction and engineering services. Prior to joining RMA, he held progressive leadership roles at NV5, most recently as the COO of the Testing, Inspection, and Consulting business vertical. At NV5, he implemented process and technology initiatives to drive operational improvements, successfully integrated acquisitions, and delivered strong operational and financial performance.

"RMA is experiencing transformational growth and Guillaume will be critical in helping execute our strategy to build a national platform for testing and inspection services, supporting infrastructure asset owners, contractors, and public agencies," said Mr. Lyon. "Guillaume has a proven track record of driving growth while achieving technical excellence and client satisfaction. With his appointment, we will be able to better serve our clients, recruit and retain talent, and contribute to the sustainable development of our communities."

"I am thrilled to join RMA at this moment in its journey," said Mr. Gau. "My focus will be to optimize business operations and successfully integrate acquired companies as we execute RMA's strategic vision of expanding our geographic footprint, end-market exposure, and service capabilities on a national scale. I look forward to working closely with our employees to enhance our technical capabilities across geosciences, materials testing, inspection, and certification services for the built environment."

Guillaume is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Association of General Contractors, and the California Geotechnical Association. He earned a M.S. in Civil Engineering from Ecole Special des Travaux Publics in Paris, France and a M.S. in Civil Engineering with Geotechnical Engineering Emphasis from the University of California, Los Angeles.

This appointment follows OceanSound Partners' strategic investment in RMA in August 2021 and the Company's subsequent six acquisitions.

About RMA Companies

RMA is a leading provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, power, and water. RMA's team of engineers, geologists, inspectors, and technicians help infrastructure asset owners, engineering firms, and construction companies maintain compliance with strict regulatory and operating requirements through a range of geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing services. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. For more information, please visit www.rmacompanies.com.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit: www.oceansoundpartners.com.

